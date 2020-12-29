ECMWF at the AMS Annual Meeting 2021

4 January 2021
ECMWF at AMS 101st Meeting graphic

ECMWF will be at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) 101st Annual Meeting being held virtually from 10 to 15 January 2021. Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below. You can find more information in the conference programme.

Monday, 11 January

Time (Europe/London) Speaker Title
15:45–15:50 Bruce Ingleby Invited presentation: COVID-19 and ECMWF changes to the use of aircraft data
20:45–20:50 Bruce Ingleby On the quality and use of radiosonde descent data
21:10–21:15 Linus Magnusson Comparison of medium-range forecast models in the project DIMOSIC

Tuesday, 12 January

Time (Europe/London) Speaker Title
19:00–20:30 Milana Vuckovic Poster: HiDALGO – Facing Global Challenges by enabling complex Earth Science workflows across Clouds and HPC environments
21:10–21:15 Massimo Bonavita Data assimilation and machine learning science at ECMWF
21:25–21:30 Peter Dueben Machine learning at ECMWF

Wednesday, 13 January

Time (Europe/London) Speaker Title
18:10–18:15 Stephen English Current use and impact of satellite data in NWP and future directions
18:20–18:25 Johannes Flemming Global Air Quality Forecast and Information Systems (GAFIS) – a new WMO-GAW initiative
18:35–18:40 Florence Rabier The ECMWF Strategy 2021–2030
19:00–20:30 Chiara Cagnazzo Poster: C3S monthly data explorer for coping with the COVID-19 emergency

Thursday, 14 January

Time (Europe/London) Speaker Title
15:45–15:50 Antje Weisheimer Invited presentation: Multi-decadal variability in long-range ENSO predictions of the 20th century
15:55–16:00 Florian Pappenberger Invited presentation: Recent Developments of the ECMWF Integrated Forecasting System
16:15–16:20 Claudio Iacopino Aviso: Bridging HPC and Cloud with High-Throughput Notification System for NWP Data Availability
18:00–19:00 Stephen English An overview of the value of EESS spectrum allocations in numerical weather prediction
21:10–21:15 Martin Leutbecher Progress in ensemble forecasting and verification methodologies at ECMWF

Friday, 15 January

Time (Europe/London) Speaker Title
15:55–16:00 Olivier Iffrig Tracking cyclones with NOAA software and ECMWF high-resolution data – A machine-learning transatlantic collaboration
18:05–18:10 Michael Rennie An assessment of the impact of Aeolus Doppler wind lidar observations in numerical weather prediction at ECMWF
18:55–19:00 Stephan Siemen Python framework to work easily with climate and weather data in machine learning
19:00–20:30 James Hawkes Poster: Polytope: Datacube access for ECMWF’s weather data