ECMWF at the AMS Annual Meeting 2021

4 January 2021
ECMWF will be at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) 101st Annual Meeting being held virtually from 10 to 15 January 2021. Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below. You can find more information in the conference programme.
Monday, 11 January
|Time (Europe/London)
|Speaker
|Title
|15:45–15:50
|Bruce Ingleby
|Invited presentation: COVID-19 and ECMWF changes to the use of aircraft data
|20:45–20:50
|Bruce Ingleby
|On the quality and use of radiosonde descent data
|21:10–21:15
|Linus Magnusson
|Comparison of medium-range forecast models in the project DIMOSIC
Tuesday, 12 January
|Time (Europe/London)
|Speaker
|Title
|19:00–20:30
|Milana Vuckovic
|Poster: HiDALGO – Facing Global Challenges by enabling complex Earth Science workflows across Clouds and HPC environments
|21:10–21:15
|Massimo Bonavita
|Data assimilation and machine learning science at ECMWF
|21:25–21:30
|Peter Dueben
|Machine learning at ECMWF
Wednesday, 13 January
|Time (Europe/London)
|Speaker
|Title
|18:10–18:15
|Stephen English
|Current use and impact of satellite data in NWP and future directions
|18:20–18:25
|Johannes Flemming
|Global Air Quality Forecast and Information Systems (GAFIS) – a new WMO-GAW initiative
|18:35–18:40
|Florence Rabier
|The ECMWF Strategy 2021–2030
|19:00–20:30
|Chiara Cagnazzo
|Poster: C3S monthly data explorer for coping with the COVID-19 emergency
Thursday, 14 January
|Time (Europe/London)
|Speaker
|Title
|15:45–15:50
|Antje Weisheimer
|Invited presentation: Multi-decadal variability in long-range ENSO predictions of the 20th century
|15:55–16:00
|Florian Pappenberger
|Invited presentation: Recent Developments of the ECMWF Integrated Forecasting System
|16:15–16:20
|Claudio Iacopino
|Aviso: Bridging HPC and Cloud with High-Throughput Notification System for NWP Data Availability
|18:00–19:00
|Stephen English
|An overview of the value of EESS spectrum allocations in numerical weather prediction
|21:10–21:15
|Martin Leutbecher
|Progress in ensemble forecasting and verification methodologies at ECMWF