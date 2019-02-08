Registration open for key ECMWF events in 2019

Registration is now open for several of ECMWF’s 2019 events: our Annual Seminar, the Using ECMWF’s Forecasts meeting (UEF), and workshops dedicated to strengthening links between observational campaigns and NWP and to exploring technologies for developing reproducible workflows.

Events of this kind are a crucial way of sharing expertise to advance weather science, bringing together the scientific community to share findings and challenges and to discuss various options for the future.

They complement our training programme, which offers courses for our partners in Member and Co-operating States to gain a deeper understanding of numerical weather prediction and to equip users to make the most of our global predictions.

At ECMWF we strongly rely on collaboration, it is at the heart of what we do, and this flow of information from scientists – weather scientists, computing scientists, etc. – across the world is critical to a smooth exchange of information. ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier

Annual Seminar, 2–6 September

This year’s Annual Seminar will focus on recent progress in sub-seasonal and seasonal forecasting and consider future prospects. The Seminar is our flagship educational event, aimed at young scientists as well as those who are more established in their field. The programme features five days of invited lectures from speakers from meteorological services, universities, ECMWF and other organisations. For the first time, we are including a poster exhibition at this year’s Seminar and invite delegates to submit abstracts.

The Seminar will review recent advances in our understanding of the predictability at seasonal and sub-seasonal time scales. It will present current forecasting capabilities, and summarise recent but consolidated findings from numerical experimentation and exploitation of public databases.

Poster abstract submission deadline : 28 June 2019

Registration deadline : 28 June 2019

More details on the Annual Seminar 2019 web page

Using ECMWF’s Forecasts (UEF), 3–6 June

Our long-established user meeting is open to all ECMWF forecast users and features talks by participants and ECMWF staff, keynote addresses on specific topics, and interactive sessions to encourage networking. The meeting provides an opportunity to give feedback to ECMWF on forecast performance and on the range of available products, and to learn about recent developments of ECMWF’s forecasting system.

The theme for 2019 is ‘The strength of ensembles’. Ensemble forecasts provide information about uncertainty that improves the ability to make decisions based on weather forecasts.

Topics will include the processing of model outputs; the visualisation of ensembles and derived products; verification and diagnostics; and the use of weather forecasts in applications for sectors such as water, energy, agriculture, fire and health.

Abstract submission deadline : 15 March 2019

Registration deadline : 15 April 2019

More details on the UEF2019 web page

The UEF 2018 meeting provided many opportunities for forecast users to exchange information and seek new collaborations.

Observational campaigns for better weather forecasts, 10–13 June

New for this year, this workshop invites experts involved in recent or future observational campaigns that have made or will make use of ECMWF data to share their experiences and provide feedback on their use of ECMWF forecasts. The process of campaign planning, diagnostics and improved understanding of model errors, and ultimately the improvement of numerical weather prediction systems will be key themes of the workshop.

Registration deadline : 1 March 2019

More details on the Observational campaigns for better weather forecasts web page

Robust scientific developments with reproducible workflows, 14–16 October

In a new workshop for 2019, ECMWF is inviting participants to share their experiences of the challenges and successes associated with reproducible scientific workflows. ECMWF's research and operational activities are computationally expensive and constantly need to scale further with new requirements and challenges.

This technical workshop will include oral and poster sessions designed to explore new and robust technologies to develop reproducible workflows and how cloud computing could benefit from them.

Registration deadline : 30 August 2019

More details on the Robust scientific development with reproducible workflows web page

