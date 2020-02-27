International Women’s Day 2020: Celebrating women in science

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, ECMWF asked a selection of experts and leaders in the world of meteorology to tell us their story – what inspired each to take the journey that led them to where they are today, and what advice they can give to the new generation of meteorologists coming after them. Each day in the week running up to International Women’s Day, we will publish new stories below until we have a full set by Sunday, 8 March.

Virginie Schwarz has been the CEO of the French Met Service Météo-France since September 2019.

"As an engineer by training, I chose to join the French civil service at the beginning of my career so that I could specialise in public policies within the areas of energy and environment that I was most interested in, notably climate change. This decision has taken me along a hugely rewarding career path, allowing me to focus my energy on working to understand and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate on our society.

During my work with the civil service, I have been fortunate to occupy a number of senior positions including Deputy Director General at ADEME, the French public agency in charge of implementing public policies in the areas of energy, climate change, and the environment. Following this I was posted to New York between 2007 and 2009, at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as senior advisor on climate change mitigation, where I led the design and launch of an initiative to help sub-national authorities to develop mitigation and adaptation climate plans.

From 2014 to 2019, I was Director of Energy in the French Ministry of Environment in charge of energy policies and regulations concerning energy generation, distribution, transport and sales for all sources of energy as well as bilateral and multilateral international relations in the field of energy.

More recently I have been honoured to be able to use my experience in this complex field to design the new French national strategy for energy and climate and be appointed the French representative in the governing board of the International Energy Agency.”

Claudia Vitolo is an ECMWF scientist working on forecasting weather-driven hazards and is co-founder of global communities promoting gender diversity in science and industry.

“Ever since I was a child, I have been thirsty for knowledge and my favourite activity continues to be learning. Although I studied civil and environmental engineering, I have always been fascinated by geospatial data science and programming. I never received formal training; I learnt about Geographical Information Systems (GIS) on the job and taught myself how to programme using a Casio calculator about 20 years ago. Since then I have taught GIS and Data Analysis at university and mastered numerous programming languages while working as a scientist and developer for industry and in academia. I now provide ECMWF with expertise on geospatial data analysis applied to high-impact weather, to forecast dangerous events such as wildfires and floods. The nature of my job is very creative and I’m always on the quest for new and innovative open source technologies to experiment with, to make my workflows more reproducible and efficient.

As my career progressed, I often found myself isolated and even intimidated in what was a male-dominated environment. To address this, I began advocating for gender diversity in science and industry. I also became interested in community building and about four years ago I co-founded R-Ladies Global, an organisation that promotes gender diversity in the community of one of the most popular programming languages for data science: the R statistical language. Today ​the organisation has more than 60,000 members worldwide ​and my involvement has earned me Microsoft’s Most Valuable Professional award for technical community leaders in both 2018 and 2019. This participation has also led to other valuable opportunities, including serving as a voting member on the R-Consortium Steering Committee and helping other similar communities get off the ground, including WomenInGeospatial, a professional network promoting gender-equality in geospatial industry and academia.

My tip for a rewarding career as a scientist? Do not be afraid to follow your heart and explore other fields. Career paths do not always follow a straight line. But the skills you gain along the way can help you in unexpected and unpredictable ways!”

Marianne Thyrring is Director General at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“Although it might seem unusual that a political scientist without a meteorological background was appointed Director General at DMI, the reason is that, put simply, leadership is my profession. When I was appointed, I felt like the ‘oddest woman in the Met-World’ as I was not an expert in weather, yet I was leading a big group of mostly male staff who were the best in the field. I had been chosen as I had honed high-level management skills over many years, primarily in the Danish Ministry for Environment as Permanent Secretary and then in the European Commission, and these were skills DMI really needed. Having this experience permitted me to add vital political and managerial skills into the mix – adding to what DMI’s specialists, experts and scientists do best: highly accurate weather prediction.

Over time my meteorological knowledge grew and, in the meantime, my managerial and political experience has been key for our scientists to get our products out faster, and closer, to our citizens. Finding a route through to reach citizens has been achieved via a combination of good science and the opening of political doors – a successful cocktail even if a little unusual for a national meteorological service! I am proud of being Director General of DMI. Leading the many world-class scientists here who work tirelessly to improve weather services and protect citizens and their property throughout the Kingdom of Denmark has been, and continues to be, an absolute honour.”

Patricia de Rosnay is an expert in land surface data assimilation and Leader of the ECMWF Coupled Assimilation Team.

“Ever since I was a child I have been fascinated by our natural environment, observing nature, even trying to measure and to monitor rainfall, temperature and daylight, and trying to understand processes behind the weather. This led me to study maths, physics and fluid mechanics at university, from which I graduated with a Master’s degree and received a PhD in meteorology/oceanography – a natural path to follow a career in meteorology.

Has my gender been a barrier to getting here? I can honestly say ‘no, it has not’. I was encouraged by my family to study topics that I was the most interested in. As the years went by, as a woman in science at university, I was always in a minority, but I have never felt discriminated against because I was surrounded by people with the same interests as me in science. It is still the case as a woman in weather science at ECMWF; whether we are men or women, we all share a deep passion for weather sciences.

I have worked at ECMWF for almost 13 years now, arriving in 2007 as a project scientist and progressing to where I am today, Leader of the Coupled Assimilation Team. I am very grateful to the Centre for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most – delivering world-leading research in an operational ‘real-life’ context, offering direct benefits to society. The way we go about our weather and climate sciences here is truly multidisciplinary, involving maths, physics and computing sciences, all applied to understand and to represent the Earth system in our predictive models.”

Professor Penny Endersby MA CEng CPhys FInstP, is Chief Executive at the UK Met Office.

“Being asked to take part in this initiative caused me to reflect on the big influences which led me to enter and then sustain a career in science. The first thing I would say is that the campaigns really do make a difference and have had a big impact on my journey, inspiring me to take a path which led me to where I am today. At 12 I attended a series of lectures for gifted maths students at the Royal Institution, giving me confidence in this key subject, and at 17 I received a WISE scholarship to spend a summer working on fibre optics research at General Electric Co., where I learnt how scientists working in research spent their days. Following this experience, I went on to choose an undergraduate degree sponsored by British Gas, who gave me a final year project on ceramics for heat exchangers – which led to my first job researching solid oxide fuel cells.

These helping hands gave me the confidence that I was on the right track and fed my fascination with the application of science in practice. As my career developed, these formal initiatives were replaced by a wonderful series of mentors and line managers who encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone, move to bigger ambitions, and supported me when the going got tough. Now that I am a leader in science, I try to create similar experiences and advantages for other people.”

Inna Polichtchouk is an ECMWF expert on dynamics, an area particularly poor in female staff take up.

“As a scientist in numerical methods I enjoy combining my passion for mathematics and atmospheric dynamics for practical purposes, namely improving the weather forecast. If I had to pinpoint one event that led me to the position I hold today, this would be the model inter-comparison study I performed during my PhD. My research revealed shortcomings of different numerical techniques when used under conditions markedly different from Earth’s – this of course upset some senior people in the field – leading to difficulties in publishing my work. But during this time, I not only learned a lot about different numerical methods but also to trust my own instincts: ultimately you know your research the best! Generally, I have had the opportunity to work with some extremely inspiring scientists who have encouraged me to pursue a career in dynamics.

I would now like to inspire other women to study dynamics. Specifically, I would like to encourage those who are most interested in this field to look at the evolution of the stratospheric polar vortex during sudden stratospheric warming events when the intricate interplay of waves and background flow takes place. You won’t regret it.”

More stories celebrating women in science will be published here each day this week.