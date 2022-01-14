ECMWF at the AMS Annual Meeting 2022

21 January 2022
The 102nd Annual Meeting of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) takes place virtually from 22 to 27 January 2022 under the theme 'Environmental Security: weather, water and climate for a more secure world'.

ECMWF staff are contributing with the presentations listed below. Full details are available in the Annual Meeting programme.

Date   Time (UTC) ECMWF staff Presentation title
Monday, 24 January 14:30-14:45 Peter Dueben An update on machine learning efforts at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts
  14:45-15:00 Sean Healy ECMWF developments 2021–22
  20:00-20:15 Adrian Simmons Invited presentation: The origin and development of atmospheric reanalysis - the role of Kevin Trenberth, and more
  20:45-21:00 Director-General Florence Rabier Bill Lapenta's International Engagement
  21:45-23:00 Peter Bauer  Panel Discussion 3: Challenges facing high-performance computing centers supporting weather, water, and climate
Tuesday, 25 January 14:30-14:45 Sean Healy Combined forecast impact of Cosmic-2 and Spire GNSS radio occultation measurements
  14:30-16:00 Baudouin Raoult Session Chair: International hazards: What is the risk?
  22:15-22:30 Baudouin Raoult CliMetLab: A Python package to support the development of machine learning applications based on climate and weather data
  16:45-17:00 Peter Bauer Destination Earth and Digital Twins - A European opportunity for HPC
  17:30-17:45 Chloe Brimicombe Heat health hazard forecasting
  20:30-20:45 Tiago Quintino On the convergence of HPC, Cloud and data analytics for exascale weather forecasting - ECMWF's data centric approach
  21:45-22:00 Bruce Ingleby Radiosonde errors/uncertainties estimated using the ECMWF data assimilation system
Wednesday, 26 January 15:15-15:30 Sebastien Villaume

GRIB mapping and indexing at ECMWF
  15:30-15:45 Nikolaos Mastrantonas Subseasonal predictions during the 2017 Oroville Dam Crisis: role of atmospheric rivers and antecedent synoptic conditions
Thursday, 27 January 15:15-15:30 Antonino Bonanni Machine learning tropical cyclone detection – Toward a pre-operational service
  17:30-17:45 Nikolaos Mastrantonas Using large-scale patterns to predict extreme precipitation over the Mediterranean in medium/extended range forecasts
  21:45-22:00 Mark Rodwell Papilio Cyclogenesis: Uncertainty growth and forecast reliability during extratropical cyclogenesis

Poster presentations as part of the 21st Annual Student Conference

Date Time (UTC) ECMWF staff Poster presentation
Sunday, 23 January 00:00-02:00 Nikolaos Mastrantonas Using large-scale patterns to predict extreme precipitation over the Mediterranean in medium-/extended-range forecasts
  00:00-02:00 Nikolaos Mastrantonas Subseasonal predictions during the 2017 Oroville Dam Crisis: role of atmospheric rivers and antecedent synoptic conditions

 