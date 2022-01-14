ECMWF at the AMS Annual Meeting 2022

21 January 2022
Image: Eloku/iStock/Getty Images Plus
The 102nd Annual Meeting of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) takes place virtually from 22 to 27 January 2022 under the theme 'Environmental Security: weather, water and climate for a more secure world'.
ECMWF staff are contributing with the presentations listed below. Full details are available in the Annual Meeting programme.
Poster presentations as part of the 21st Annual Student Conference
|Date
|Time (UTC)
|ECMWF staff
|Poster presentation
|Sunday, 23 January
|00:00-02:00
|Nikolaos Mastrantonas
|Using large-scale patterns to predict extreme precipitation over the Mediterranean in medium-/extended-range forecasts
|00:00-02:00
|Nikolaos Mastrantonas
|Subseasonal predictions during the 2017 Oroville Dam Crisis: role of atmospheric rivers and antecedent synoptic conditions