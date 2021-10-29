ECMWF at the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference

The United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held in Glasgow, UK, from 31 October to 12 November 2021.

ECMWF will be present at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP once again this year, showing how data and services from the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation programme can support countries in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by ECMWF on behalf of the European Commission, will speak on a number of topics. These include the future Anthropogenic CO2 Emissions Monitoring and Verification Support (MVS) capacity, which will eventually support countries in their monitoring and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and will be a component of CAMS; and the importance and use of reanalysis and essential climate variables data held by C3S.

Monday, 1 November

Session title Time (GMT) ECMWF staff Organisers ‘Towards an emission neutral society: challenges and opportunities’ Including results from the H2020 VERIFY project, in which ECMWF is a partner organisation, and reference to the H2020 CoCO2 project and the future CAMS CO2 Monitoring and Verification Support (MVS) capacity. EU side events programme and registration 10:00–11:00 - H2020 projects NAVIGATE; Paris Reinforce; LOCOMOTION; and VERIFY ‘EO for Climate Action: Mitigation, REDD+, and the Global Stocktake’ A session with presentations showing some of the EU and CEOS/CGMS efforts related to monitoring anthropogenic emissions (fossil fuel and AFOLU ) and the REDD+ initiative. ECMWF will present the CAMS ramp-up towards the CO2MVS including the work in CoCO2 and VERIFY. EU side events programme and registration 14:30–15:30 Richard Engelen EC – JRC ; EC – DG DEFIS and DG RTD ; ESA ; ECMWF ‘Climate Adaptation enabled through the Copernicus Services and international cooperation’ A moderated panel event to introduce the benefits of Copernicus data and services and their added value in the context of climate adaptation – driving meaningful innovation and real change. The event will cover: existing Copernicus Essential Climate Variables data

a focus on the latest data and upcoming service components

European and international cooperation efforts 17:30–18:30 Vincent-Henri Peuch ; Samantha Burgess ECMWF on behalf of the EC (DG DEFIS); JRC on behalf of EC

Tuesday, 2 November

Session title Time (GMT) ECMWF staff Organisers ‘From Climate Research to Climate Services – How satellite observations contribute’ Showcasing how ongoing R&D and evolving climate services contribute to UNFCCC Paris Agreement implementation and safeguard prosperity and well-being across Europe and worldwide. EU side events programme and registration 8:30–9:30 Date and time TBC Samantha Burgess ESA ; EC– DG RTD; ECMWF; EUMETSAT

Wednesday, 3 November

Session title Time (GMT) ECMWF staff Organisers Earth Information Day 2021 Earth Information Day 2021 will consist of an in-person dialogue session and a virtual poster session and focus on two themes: Updates on Earth observation of the climate system and climate change Interpreting Earth observations for implementing the Paris Agreement – developments, opportunities and challenges 10:00–13:00 Samantha Burgess ; posters by Richard Engelen and Gianpaolo Balsamo on CoCO2/VERIFY; Sam Almond UNFCCC ‘Creation of the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF)’ An event to announce the creation of the SOFF, an initiative to fill the gaps in basic weather and climate data that undermine the development of effective strategies to foster resilient development across the globe. 18:15–19:00 Samantha Burgess WMO , UNDP , UNEP

Monday, 8 November

Session title Time (GMT) ECMWF staff Organisers ‘2021 State of Climate Services: Water report’ Presenting findings from the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) ‘2021 State of Climate Services: Water’ report and exploring the progress made by WMO Members in using climate services to address water-related challenges through real-world examples. 14:30-16:00 Florian Pappenberger WMO

Tuesday, 9 November