COVID-19 (coronavirus) update

As the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ECMWF staff, whether in Italy or in the United Kingdom, are now working remotely. The operation and delivery of our mission-critical activities are not affected. Staff will continue to be available via email. For updates on our events, please check the relevant pages on this website.

Staff

ECMWF staff based in Italy have been working remotely since Monday, 24 February, and most staff located at our Reading headquarters are now doing so too. Personnel whose physical presence is required in the building will continue to operate from their workplaces. Measures have been put in place to ensure the highest possible level of protection for those staff.

Provision of data to our Member and Co-operating States and users worldwide

There are for now no implications for the delivery of our mission-critical activities, and our data continue to be made available to our users in the usual way. We have activated our Business Continuity Plan and are keeping our users informed through the usual channels.

Provision of training and workshops

Recent training courses and workshops have been delivered remotely. We are reviewing each event on a case-by-case basis to ensure that all options are being considered. Specific updates for each event are posted on the relevant event web page.