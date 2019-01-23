Twelve challenges for ECMWF’s second Summer of Weather Code

ECMWF has launched its second Summer of Weather Code (ESoWC) programme open to anybody keen to develop innovative weather-related software.

The idea is for software developers, data scientists, researchers and designers to team up with mentors from ECMWF to work on 12 challenges.

Proposed projects range from developing software supporting operational tasks to creating exciting visualisations and animations of ECMWF and Copernicus data.

"We are looking for people with skills in visualisation, geographic information systems (GIS), Python, Jupyter, machine learning and handling large volumes of meteorological and climate data," says Julia Wagemann, one of the organisers.

One of the novelties of ESoWC 2019 is that the challenges are published on GitHub, a platform where applicants can exchange ideas with ECMWF mentors to clarify some aspects of the proposals.

Another novelty this year is that applicants can propose their own challenges: if someone has an idea about developing weather-related code or an innovative use of ECMWF/Copernicus data, we would like to hear from them.

Applications close on 21 April 2019 at 12:00 UTC. Each submitted proposal will be evaluated against five criteria: feasibility, innovation, transferability, ease of maintenance and comprehensibility.

The five best submissions will be selected at the end of April and will benefit from a £5,000 grant each.

The coding period will be four months, from May to the end of August 2019. The outcomes of the five projects will be presented during an ESoWC day on 20 September 2019 at ECMWF.

For more information about ESoWC 2019: