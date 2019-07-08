Annual Report 2018 published

The ECMWF Annual Report 2018 is now available online.

The report reviews improvements in forecast performance, advances in research, the Centre’s contributions to Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation programme, and preparations for the new data centre in Bologna, Italy.

Highlights of the forecasting system upgrade in 2018 included enhanced dynamic coupling between the ocean, sea ice and the atmosphere, and new products useful in the prediction of severe weather.

The progress throughout the year was made possible through collaboration with our Member and Co-operating States and continued cooperation with our partners and Fellows.

Contents include:

2018 At a glance

Advancing weather science

CO2 Human Emissions (CHE)

Delivering global predictions

Observations

Sustaining high-performance computing

ESCAPE

Supporting ECMWF

Bologna

Serving Member and Co-operating States

How we work

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2018 online.

