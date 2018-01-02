ECMWF at the 2018 AMS Annual Meeting

ECMWF will be at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas, from 7 to 11 January 2018.

Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below and will also be available to talk to you at Booth 106 (schedule to follow). You can find more information in the conference programme.

Monday, 8 January 2018

Tuesday, 9 January 2018

Wednesday, 10 January 2018