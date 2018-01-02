ECMWF at the 2018 AMS Annual Meeting

ECMWF will be at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas, from 7 to 11 January 2018.
Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below and will also be available to talk to you at Booth 106 (schedule to follow). You can find more information in the conference programme.
Monday, 8 January 2018
Tuesday, 9 January 2018
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|
09:00
|
Impact Analysis of LEO Hyperspectral Sensor IFOV Size on the Next Generation High-Resolution NWP Model Forecast Performance
|
Sean Healy
|
09:00
|
Improving Training in Environmental Sciences with Jupyter Notebooks
|
10:45
|
ECMWF's Next Generation IO and Product Generation for the IFS Model
|
Tiago Quintino
|
11:00
|
The European Union Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) at ECMWF
|
Freja Vamborg
|
11:30
|
Poster
|
Poster
|
The evolution of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) Data Services
Wednesday, 10 January 2018
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|
13:45