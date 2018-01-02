ECMWF at the 2018 AMS Annual Meeting

Share
2 January 2018

ECMWF will be at the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas, from 7 to 11 January 2018.

Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below and will also be available to talk to you at Booth 106 (schedule to follow). You can find more information in the conference programme.

Monday, 8 January 2018

Time Title ECMWF staff

08:45

Data Assimilation Developments at ECMWF (Invited Presentation)

Florence Rabier, Director-General

09:00

 

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service: supporting air quality applications worldwide

Vincent-Henri Peuch

 

10:45

 

The Pythonic Future of Post-Processing at ECMWF

Stephan Siemen

10:45

 

Supporting Climate Services in Europe: The Copernicus Climate Data Store

Cedric Bergeron

11:30

Assessing the Impact of New GNSS Radio Occultation Measurements with an Ensemble of Data Assimilations Approach

Sean Healy

14:15

 

Evaluating Performance and Improvements of the ECMWF Integrated Forecasting System

David Richardson

14:45

 

Estimating worldwide wildfire emissions in near-real time and their impact on air quality

Vincent-Henri Peuch

15:45

 

The forecast skill card and the diagonal score

David Richardson

Tuesday, 9 January 2018

Time  Title ECMWF staff

09:00

Impact Analysis of LEO Hyperspectral Sensor IFOV Size on the Next Generation High-Resolution NWP Model Forecast Performance

Sean Healy

09:00

Improving Training in Environmental Sciences with Jupyter Notebooks

Sylvie Lamy-Thepaut

10:45

ECMWF's Next Generation IO and Product Generation for the IFS Model

Tiago Quintino

11:00

The European Union Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) at ECMWF

Freja Vamborg

11:30

The ECMWF Extreme Forecast Index for Water Vapour Transport

David Richardson

Poster

EarthServer - ECMWF's experiences of using OGC standards

Stephan Siemen

Poster

The evolution of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) Data Services

Fabio Venuti

Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Time Title ECMWF staff

13:45

Satellite Data Assimilation at ECMWF

Florence Rabier, Director-General

AMS2018 banner logo