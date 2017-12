ECMWF Lead Scientist Roberto Buizza will deliver a lecture on ’25 years of ensemble prediction’ on 7 December, on the occasion of the 91st Council meeting taking place at the Centre. The lecture will be livestreamed from 17:15 GMT.

ECMWF started producing ensemble forecasts in 1992. They are a cornerstone of the Centre’s Strategy to 2025.

The Council is made up of representatives from ECMWF's Member States and meets twice a year.