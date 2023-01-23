Winter 2022/23 Newsletter published

The winter 2022/23 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

The deepest extratropical cyclone of modern times?

Predicting the forecast impact of potential future observing systems

Scale-dependent verification of precipitation and cloudiness at ECMWF

Use of machine learning for the detection and classification of observation anomalies

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

Previous issues are available on the Newsletter publications page. On that page you can also subscribe to email alerts for Newsletters.