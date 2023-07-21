Summer 2023 Newsletter published

The summer 2023 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

IFS upgrade brings many improvements and unifies medium-range resolutions

Predicting the 2023 El Niño event

Exploring machine-learning forecasts of extreme weather

Interaction between polar and subtropical jet streams over Greece, 7–10 July 2022

WIS 2.0: WMO data sharing in the 21st century

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

