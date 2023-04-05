Four key ECMWF events in 2023

Workshops and seminars have always played an integral part of the way ECMWF develop and interact with its partners. ECMWF events are a platform for collaboration – whether they are face to face or virtual, they allow us to interact with our community, learn and share knowledge, review latest achievements but also discuss ways to tackle some scientific challenges we share with our community.

ECMWF’s events programme in 2023 includes four key meetings between June and October: Using ECMWF’s Forecasts (UEF), the Annual Seminar 2023 on Earth system reanalysis, a workshop on atmospheric river reconnaissance, and the 20th ECMWF workshop on high-performance computing in meteorology.

An overview of these events is provided below. Full details of all our 2023 workshops and seminars are available on the Workshops web page.

Using ECMWF’s Forecasts (UEF2023): Ensemble forecasting

ECMWF | Reading | 5–8 June 2023

ECMWF’s annual user meeting is open to all users of ECMWF data, products and services. The meeting provides a forum for exchanging ideas and experiences on the use of ECMWF data and products and to collect feedback on forecast performance and ECMWF products. It will feature a variety of talks by participants and ECMWF staff, keynote addresses and interactive sessions.

The 2023 theme ‘Ensemble forecasting’ recognises that ensembles are at the heart of ECMWF’s global forecasts at all time ranges. Both medium-range and extended-range ensemble forecasts (ENS) will undergo substantial changes in the next model cycle upgrade in 2023. The medium-range ENS resolution will be increased to 9 km, and the ENS-extended will run daily with 101 members.

While many forecast products use ensemble data, the use of ensembles on a daily basis by users is not as high as would be expected, with some users favouring more deterministic approaches. Therefore, UEF2023 also aims to explore the challenges of using ensembles and to better understand why they are not utilised to their full potential.

Registration open until: 28 April 2023

Submission deadline for abstracts: 14 April 2023

More details: Using ECMWF's Forecasts (UEF2023)

Atmospheric River Reconnaissance Workshop

ECMWF | Reading | 27–30 June 2023

This event will bring together current AR Recon participants and interested experts to share results and coordinate and inspire future work on data collection, data assimilation, metric development and impact assessment, and to discuss the Research And Operations Partnership (RAOP) approach pioneered by AR Recon.

From 2015 to 2022, AR Recon grew from a concept to a field demonstration to an operational requirement and mission. It has gone from three storms flown over 2 weeks in 2016 to over 20 flown each year since 2020 during the period January – March. The event will also consider the next steps for future field seasons.

Registration open until: 28 April 2023

More details: Atmospheric River Reconnaissance Workshop

Annual Seminar 2023: Earth system reanalysis

ECMWF | Reading | 4–8 September 2023

Reanalyses provide gapless snapshots of the historical weather and climate, as well as of the land surface, the ocean and atmospheric composition. They use billions of observations in a manner that is as consistent and accurate as possible. Reanalyses are used for a wide spectrum of applications.

The seminar will provide a general overview of reanalysis activities at ECMWF and around the world and will explore future pathways towards enhanced coupling between these. Other topics include the range of data assimilation methodologies that are in use, collection of historical observations, validation, inter-comparison, scientific applications, challenges and research.

The seminar is part of ECMWF's educational programme and is aimed at early career scientists as well as more established scientists who want to engage more with reanalysis. The focus will be on science and research rather than on the wide range of reanalysis applications.

Registration open until: 28 July 2023

Submission deadline for poster abstracts: 31 May 2023

More details: Annual Seminar 2023

20th ECMWF workshop on high-performance computing in meteorology

Bologna | 9–13 October 2023

ECMWF will hold this workshop on high-performance computing (HPC) in meteorology in the historic city of Bologna, Italy. Whilst there will be a visit to ECMWF’s purpose-built data centre and latest supercomputing facility, the main programme will be hosted in downtown Bologna.

The workshop brings together experts in high-performance computing from across national weather centres, academia and industry to discuss and present recent developments in HPC for weather forecasting applications. Under the theme of ‘Diversifying HPC’, we aim to cover a range of topics exploring the challenges and opportunities these developments present to the weather & climate community.

The aim is to provide a forum where users from our Member States and around the world can report on recent experience, achievements, and future plans in the field of HPC.

Registration open until: 25 August 2023

Submission deadline for abstracts: 30 June 2023

More details: 20th ECMWF workshop on high-performance computing in meteorology

Many of our events use a combination of in-person and digital elements, allowing attendees to choose whether to take part in-person or virtually. This hybrid approach lets our events reach more attendees while reducing environmental impact. Details of our event formats are given on the individual event webpages.