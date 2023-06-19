ECMWF Annual Report 2022 available online

The ECMWF Annual Report 2022 is now available online. It reviews progress towards the goals set out in our ten-year Strategy to 2030 under the pillars of ‘Science and technology’, ‘Impact’, and ‘Organisation and people’.

The report highlights a selection of activities from across the organisation, achieved with the support of Member and Co-operating States and the meteorological community.

Key developments included work towards our next forecasting system upgrade, the switch to using the new Atos supercomputer system to run operational forecasts, improvements in forecast skill, and contributions to the European Union’s Copernicus and Destination Earth initiatives.

Contents

2022 At a glance

Machine learning in numerical weather prediction

Science and technology

Next-generation computing architectures

Impact

ECMWF’s Data Handling System moves from Reading to Bologna

Organisation and people

How we work

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2022 online.

Reports for previous years are available under Annual reports.