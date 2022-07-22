Summer 2022 Newsletter published

The summer 2022 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Spring heatwave in India and Pakistan

Progress on developing a new coupled sea-surface temperature analysis

Using ECMWF ensemble forecasts for operational observation targeting

The mesoscale ensemble prediction system A-LAEF

ECMWF's new network and security infrastructure

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

Previous issues are available on the Newsletter publications page. On that page you can also subscribe to email alerts for Newsletters.