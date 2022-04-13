Spring 2022 Newsletter published

The spring 2022 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Wind gust predictions for storm Eunice

From the Scalability Programme to Destination Earth

Developing an all-surface capability for all-sky microwave radiances

Israel uses ECMWF supercomputer to advance regional forecasting

