ECMWF at the Living Planet Symposium 2022

ECMWF is taking part in the European Space Agency’s 2022 Living Planet Symposium in Bonn, Germany, from 23 to 27 May. The symposium is organised with the support of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).
This symposium focuses on how Earth observation contributes to science and society, and how disruptive technologies and actors are changing the traditional Earth observation landscape, which is also creating new opportunities for public and private sector interactions.
Nearly 40 ECMWF scientists will be participating – through oral and poster presentations and discussions on a range of topics, including aerosols, the role of Earth observation in climate services, remote sensing, and emerging technologies.
An overview of our participation is given below, and the full Living Planet Symposium programme is available on the LPS22 website.
We also look forward to welcoming visitors at our joint booth with ESA in the New York Hall, in the centre of the exhibition area.
Contributions to the Agora programme
(A collection of events running in parallel to the scientific programme and offering interactive, moderated panel discussions and a space for presentations that are not covered elsewhere)
Agora session
Date and time (CEST)
ECMWF staff
Tuesday, 24 May
12:40
Martin Palkovič (speaker)
Tuesday, 24 May
10:45
Nils Wedi (speaker)
The Sprint and the Marathon: European and International efforts implementing GHG Monitoring and Verification Systems in support of the Paris Agreement
Wednesday, 25 May
12:55
Richard Engelen (speaker)
Observations & modelling: shedding light on climate futures
Wednesday, 25 May
15:15
Carlo Buontempo (speaker)
Enabling interoperability across cloud-based EO platforms: Open standards and protocols
Thursday, 26 May
08:30
Tiago Quintino (speaker)
Thursday, 26 May
14:05
Samantha Burgess (speaker)
Carlo Buontempo (speaker)
Thursday, 26 May
15:15
Vincent-Henri Peuch (speaker)
Friday, 27 May
08:30
ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier (Chair/speaker)
Contributions to the Science programme
Monday, 23 May 2022
Title
Session
Time (CEST)
ECMWF staff
Opening session (Plenary)
09:00
Florence Rabier
Use of TROPOMI data in the near-real time global CAMS data assimilation system
A1.02 Sentinel-5P Mission - latest Calibration/Validation Results
13:30
Antje Inness
Poster: Inter-Annual variability of the 1993-2019 harmonised land use/land cover and vegetation state evaluated within the ECMWF system and perspectives for future reanalyses
|
A3.09 Phenology from Earth Observation - Methods, Science & Applications
|
17:44
Souhail Boussetta
Tuesday, 24 May 2022
Title
Session
Time (CEST)
ECMWF staff
Long-term NWP-based SMOS monitoring
B4.02 Data Archival and More in the EO Data Lifecyle
08:30
Peter Weston
Earth observations for weather forecasts and climate reanalysis: Relevance and future needs
CM22 Plenary Session
09:25
Patricia de Rosnay
A1.03.2 Troposphere and Air Quality - 2
10:40
Vincent-Henri Peuch (Chair)
An overview of the future observation requirements for strategic developments in Numerical Weather Prediction
B9.02 New Mission Concepts
11:25
Stephen English
Perspectives on the atmospheric impacts of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service
A1.03 Troposphere and Air Quality
11:40
Mark Parrington
EO Science for societal challenges - CAMS
D2.08 Rapid EO Innovation from Covid-19 to the Green Future
14:00
Vincent-Henri Peuch
Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS): status and upcoming evolutions
E5.04 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (II) Copernicus Services Status Update
15:40
Vincent-Henri Peuch
Copernicus Climate Change Services: current status and perspective for the next phase (2021-2027).
E5.04 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (II) Copernicus Services Status Update
16:10
Carlo Buontempo
Wednesday, 25 May 2022
Title
Session
Time (CEST)
ECMWF staff
Turn-key solutions in support of instituional users at national and European level: experience from user uptake in CAMS and C3S
E5.05.1 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (III) Unlocking the power of Copernicus – institutional adoption and novel regulations as accelerators for the user uptake
08:50
Stijn Vermoote
Cristina Ananasso
Demonstrated Aeolus Benefits in Atmospheric Sciences
B2.11 Aeolus Mission Status after 3+ years in space
09:45
Michael Rennie
An Update on the Impact of Aeolus HLOS Winds in Numerical Weather Prediction at ECMWF
A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation
10:40
Michael Rennie
The impact of Aeolus wind observations on the predictability of extreme weather events
A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation
11:10
Giovanna De Chiara
Current status and thoughts on a potential roadmap for improving end-user uptake of Earth Observation and Copernicus data services
E5.06 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (IV) Digital Copernicus – convergence of emerging technologies shaping Europe’s Digital Future
11:10
Vasileios Baousis
Using the Ensemble of Data Assimilations method to investigate future constellations of microwave sounding instruments on small satellites
B3.02 Arctic Weather Satellite
11:55
Katie Lean
Poster: Assessing the changes in GPP from the new ecland photosynthesis model associated with changes in LAI, land cover and climate using satellite-based Earth Observation datasets
A4.01 Terrestrial Carbon Cycle from Global to National
17:20
Anna Agusti-Panareda
Poster: Aeolus Aerosol Assimilation in the DISC (A3D): Status and Preliminary Results
A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation
17:20
William McLean
Thursday, 26 May 2022
Title
Session
Time (CEST)
ECMWF staff
The Essential Climate Variables programme in the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)
A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services
08:30
Joaquin Munoz-Sabater
Using machine learning to predict fire‐ignition occurrences from lightning forecasts
C1.04 AI4EO applications for Land and Water
09:30
Francesca Di Giuseppe
Exploiting the power of EarthCARE instrument synergy through a suite of observation operators for data assimilation
A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation
10:55
Mark Fielding
Preparations for Assimilating Satellite Observations in the Next Generation Global Atmospheric Reanalysis at ECMWF - ERA6
A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services
11:10
William Bell
PARMIO: Passive Active Reference Microwave Infrared Ocean emissivity and backscatter model
A8.13 Remote-sensing of Ocean Winds and Stress
11:10
Stephen English
A5.05.1 Monitoring Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space
13:30
Richard Engelen
Destination Earth first high-priority Digital Twins
C2.01 Towards a Digital Twin of the Earth - advances and challenges ahead
15:40
Irina Sandu
Poster: Progress in preparations towards monitoring and assimilation of EarthCARE observations at ECMWF
A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation
17:23
Marta Janisková
Poster: Understanding radar-lidar blind spots to constrain liquid cloud retrievals using solar radiances
A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation
17:24
Shannon Mason
Poster: Copernicus Services at ECMWF: A European Operational Response to Environmental Policies and Action
A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services
17:32
Jean-Noël Thépaut
Poster: Global inversion of CH4 emissions using the Integrated Forecasting System
A5.05 Monitoring Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space
17:34
Joe McNorton
Poster: From ASCAT winds to ASCAT surface stress information
A8.13 Remote-sensing of Ocean Winds and Stress
17:56
Giovanna De Chiara
Friday, 27 May 2022
Title
Session
Time (CEST)
ECMWF staff
Assimilation of multiple satellite aerosol optical depth (AOD) near real time (NRT) products in the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS) data assimilation system
A1.07 Aerosols and Their Uptake in Models and Assimilation
08:30
Sebastien Garrigues
The value of Ocean ECVs for verification of ocean fields in C3S seasonal predictions
A5.01 Exploring the interface of observations and modelling
09:30
Magdalena Balmaseda
Impact of new GNSS-RO datasets Spire and COSMIC-2
B7.05 GNSS Radio Occultation and Reflectometry in the NewSpace context
09:45
Katrin Lonitz
Evaluating unified CloudSat-CALIPSO-MODIS retrievals of cloud and precipitation with CAPTIVATE
A1.10 Cloud and Precipitation Optical Properties and Microphysics
10:40
Shannon Mason
Poster: A Global Bottom-Up Approach to Estimate Fuel Consumed by Fires Using Above Ground Biomass Observations from SMOS
A1.07 Aerosols and Their Uptake in Models and Assimilation
12:23
Francesca Di Giuseppe
Poster: Coupled land-atmosphere Earth system observations assimilation for NWP
A5.01 Exploring the interface of observations and modelling
12:42
Patricia de Rosnay
Poster: Assimilating visible satellite reflectances at ECMWF
C1.06 Data assimilation and machine learning for the Earth system
13:09
Liam Steele
Poster: Using ensemble spread as a measure of GNSS-RO impact
B7.05 GNSS Radio Occultation and Reflectometry in the NewSpace context
13:27
Katrin Lonitz