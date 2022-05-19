ECMWF at the Living Planet Symposium 2022

ECMWF is taking part in the European Space Agency’s 2022 Living Planet Symposium in Bonn, Germany, from 23 to 27 May. The symposium is organised with the support of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

This symposium focuses on how Earth observation contributes to science and society, and how disruptive technologies and actors are changing the traditional Earth observation landscape, which is also creating new opportunities for public and private sector interactions.

Nearly 40 ECMWF scientists will be participating – through oral and poster presentations and discussions on a range of topics, including aerosols, the role of Earth observation in climate services, remote sensing, and emerging technologies.

An overview of our participation is given below, and the full Living Planet Symposium programme is available on the LPS22 website.

We also look forward to welcoming visitors at our joint booth with ESA in the New York Hall, in the centre of the exhibition area.

Contributions to the Agora programme

(A collection of events running in parallel to the scientific programme and offering interactive, moderated panel discussions and a space for presentations that are not covered elsewhere)

Contributions to the Science programme

Monday, 23 May 2022

Title Session Time (CEST) ECMWF staff Opening session (Plenary) 09:00 Florence Rabier Use of TROPOMI data in the near-real time global CAMS data assimilation system A1.02 Sentinel-5P Mission - latest Calibration/Validation Results 13:30 Antje Inness Poster: Inter-Annual variability of the 1993-2019 harmonised land use/land cover and vegetation state evaluated within the ECMWF system and perspectives for future reanalyses A3.09 Phenology from Earth Observation - Methods, Science & Applications 17:44 Souhail Boussetta

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Title Session Time (CEST) ECMWF staff Long-term NWP-based SMOS monitoring B4.02 Data Archival and More in the EO Data Lifecyle 08:30 Peter Weston Earth observations for weather forecasts and climate reanalysis: Relevance and future needs CM22 Plenary Session 09:25 Patricia de Rosnay A1.03.2 Troposphere and Air Quality - 2 10:40 Vincent-Henri Peuch (Chair) An overview of the future observation requirements for strategic developments in Numerical Weather Prediction B9.02 New Mission Concepts 11:25 Stephen English Perspectives on the atmospheric impacts of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service A1.03 Troposphere and Air Quality 11:40 Mark Parrington EO Science for societal challenges - CAMS D2.08 Rapid EO Innovation from Covid-19 to the Green Future 14:00 Vincent-Henri Peuch Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS): status and upcoming evolutions E5.04 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (II) Copernicus Services Status Update 15:40 Vincent-Henri Peuch Copernicus Climate Change Services: current status and perspective for the next phase (2021-2027). E5.04 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (II) Copernicus Services Status Update 16:10 Carlo Buontempo

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Title Session Time (CEST) ECMWF staff Turn-key solutions in support of instituional users at national and European level: experience from user uptake in CAMS and C3S E5.05.1 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (III) Unlocking the power of Copernicus – institutional adoption and novel regulations as accelerators for the user uptake 08:50 Stijn Vermoote Cristina Ananasso Demonstrated Aeolus Benefits in Atmospheric Sciences B2.11 Aeolus Mission Status after 3+ years in space 09:45 Michael Rennie An Update on the Impact of Aeolus HLOS Winds in Numerical Weather Prediction at ECMWF A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation 10:40 Michael Rennie The impact of Aeolus wind observations on the predictability of extreme weather events A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation 11:10 Giovanna De Chiara Current status and thoughts on a potential roadmap for improving end-user uptake of Earth Observation and Copernicus data services E5.06 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (IV) Digital Copernicus – convergence of emerging technologies shaping Europe’s Digital Future 11:10 Vasileios Baousis Using the Ensemble of Data Assimilations method to investigate future constellations of microwave sounding instruments on small satellites B3.02 Arctic Weather Satellite 11:55 Katie Lean Poster: Assessing the changes in GPP from the new ecland photosynthesis model associated with changes in LAI, land cover and climate using satellite-based Earth Observation datasets A4.01 Terrestrial Carbon Cycle from Global to National 17:20 Anna Agusti-Panareda Poster: Aeolus Aerosol Assimilation in the DISC (A3D): Status and Preliminary Results A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation 17:20 William McLean

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Title Session Time (CEST) ECMWF staff The Essential Climate Variables programme in the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services 08:30 Joaquin Munoz-Sabater Using machine learning to predict fire‐ignition occurrences from lightning forecasts C1.04 AI4EO applications for Land and Water 09:30 Francesca Di Giuseppe Exploiting the power of EarthCARE instrument synergy through a suite of observation operators for data assimilation A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation 10:55 Mark Fielding Preparations for Assimilating Satellite Observations in the Next Generation Global Atmospheric Reanalysis at ECMWF - ERA6 A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services 11:10 William Bell PARMIO: Passive Active Reference Microwave Infrared Ocean emissivity and backscatter model A8.13 Remote-sensing of Ocean Winds and Stress 11:10 Stephen English A5.05.1 Monitoring Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space 13:30 Richard Engelen Destination Earth first high-priority Digital Twins C2.01 Towards a Digital Twin of the Earth - advances and challenges ahead 15:40 Irina Sandu Poster: Progress in preparations towards monitoring and assimilation of EarthCARE observations at ECMWF A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation 17:23 Marta Janisková Poster: Understanding radar-lidar blind spots to constrain liquid cloud retrievals using solar radiances A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation 17:24 Shannon Mason Poster: Copernicus Services at ECMWF: A European Operational Response to Environmental Policies and Action A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services 17:32 Jean-Noël Thépaut Poster: Global inversion of CH4 emissions using the Integrated Forecasting System A5.05 Monitoring Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space 17:34 Joe McNorton Poster: From ASCAT winds to ASCAT surface stress information A8.13 Remote-sensing of Ocean Winds and Stress 17:56 Giovanna De Chiara

Friday, 27 May 2022