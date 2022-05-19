ECMWF at the Living Planet Symposium 2022

20 May 2022
ECMWF is taking part in the European Space Agency’s 2022 Living Planet Symposium in Bonn, Germany, from 23 to 27 May. The symposium is organised with the support of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

This symposium focuses on how Earth observation contributes to science and society, and how disruptive technologies and actors are changing the traditional Earth observation landscape, which is also creating new opportunities for public and private sector interactions.

Nearly 40 ECMWF scientists will be participating – through oral and poster presentations and discussions on a range of topics, including aerosols, the role of Earth observation in climate services, remote sensing, and emerging technologies.

An overview of our participation is given below, and the full Living Planet Symposium programme is available on the LPS22 website.

We also look forward to welcoming visitors at our joint booth with ESA in the New York Hall, in the centre of the exhibition area.

Contributions to the Agora programme

(A collection of events running in parallel to the scientific programme and offering interactive, moderated panel discussions and a space for presentations that are not covered elsewhere)

Agora session

Date and time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

Future of Computing for FutureEO

Tuesday, 24 May

12:40

Martin Palkovič (speaker)

Supercomputing for Earth Observation

Tuesday, 24 May

10:45

Nils Wedi (speaker)

The Sprint and the Marathon: European and International efforts implementing GHG Monitoring and Verification Systems in support of the Paris Agreement

Wednesday, 25 May

12:55

Richard Engelen (speaker)

Observations & modelling: shedding light on climate futures

Wednesday, 25 May

15:15

Carlo Buontempo (speaker)

Enabling interoperability across cloud-based EO platforms: Open standards and protocols

Thursday, 26 May

08:30

Tiago Quintino (speaker)

Journey of a Pixel Through the Three 'E's

Thursday, 26 May

14:05

Samantha Burgess (speaker)

Carlo Buontempo (speaker)

Sustainability of the Space sector

Thursday, 26 May

15:15

Vincent-Henri Peuch (speaker)

Towards a New ESA Earth Observation Science Strategy

Friday, 27 May

08:30

ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier (Chair/speaker)

Contributions to the Science programme

Monday, 23 May 2022

Title

Session

Time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

 

Opening session (Plenary)

09:00

Florence Rabier

Use of TROPOMI data in the near-real time global CAMS data assimilation system

A1.02 Sentinel-5P Mission - latest Calibration/Validation Results

13:30

Antje Inness

Poster: Inter-Annual variability of the 1993-2019 harmonised land use/land cover and vegetation state evaluated within the ECMWF system and perspectives for future reanalyses

A3.09 Phenology from Earth Observation - Methods, Science & Applications

17:44

Souhail Boussetta

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Title

Session

Time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

Long-term NWP-based SMOS monitoring

B4.02 Data Archival and More in the EO Data Lifecyle

08:30

Peter Weston

Earth observations for weather forecasts and climate reanalysis: Relevance and future needs

CM22 Plenary Session

09:25

Patricia de Rosnay

 

A1.03.2 Troposphere and Air Quality - 2

10:40

Vincent-Henri Peuch (Chair)

An overview of the future observation requirements for strategic developments in Numerical Weather Prediction

B9.02 New Mission Concepts

11:25

Stephen English

Perspectives on the atmospheric impacts of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service

A1.03 Troposphere and Air Quality

11:40

Mark Parrington

EO Science for societal challenges - CAMS

D2.08 Rapid EO Innovation from Covid-19 to the Green Future

14:00

Vincent-Henri Peuch

Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS): status and upcoming evolutions

E5.04 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (II) Copernicus Services Status Update

15:40  

Vincent-Henri Peuch

Copernicus Climate Change Services: current status and perspective for the next phase (2021-2027).

E5.04 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (II) Copernicus Services Status Update

16:10

Carlo Buontempo

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Title

Session

Time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

Turn-key solutions in support of instituional users at national and European level: experience from user uptake in CAMS and C3S

E5.05.1 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (III) Unlocking the power of Copernicus – institutional adoption and novel regulations as accelerators for the user uptake

08:50

Stijn Vermoote

Cristina Ananasso

Demonstrated Aeolus Benefits in Atmospheric Sciences

B2.11 Aeolus Mission Status after 3+ years in space

09:45

Michael Rennie

An Update on the Impact of Aeolus HLOS Winds in Numerical Weather Prediction at ECMWF

A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation

10:40

Michael Rennie

The impact of Aeolus wind observations on the predictability of extreme weather events

A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation

11:10

Giovanna De Chiara

Current status and thoughts on a potential roadmap for improving end-user uptake of Earth Observation and Copernicus data services

E5.06 The Copernicus Programme – Looking Back, Going Forward (IV) Digital Copernicus – convergence of emerging technologies shaping Europe’s Digital Future 

11:10

Vasileios Baousis

Using the Ensemble of Data Assimilations method to investigate future constellations of microwave sounding instruments on small satellites

B3.02 Arctic Weather Satellite

11:55

Katie Lean

Poster: Assessing the changes in GPP from the new ecland photosynthesis model associated with changes in LAI, land cover and climate using satellite-based Earth Observation datasets

A4.01 Terrestrial Carbon Cycle from Global to National

17:20

Anna Agusti-Panareda

Poster: Aeolus Aerosol Assimilation in the DISC (A3D): Status and Preliminary Results

A1.08 Aeolus Mission: Scientific Highlights and Data Exploitation

17:20

William McLean

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Title

Session

Time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

The Essential Climate Variables programme in the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)

A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services

08:30

Joaquin Munoz-Sabater

Using machine learning to predict fire‐ignition occurrences from lightning forecasts

C1.04 AI4EO applications for Land and Water

09:30

Francesca Di Giuseppe

Exploiting the power of EarthCARE instrument synergy through a suite of observation operators for data assimilation

A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation

10:55

Mark Fielding

Preparations for Assimilating Satellite Observations in the Next Generation Global Atmospheric Reanalysis at ECMWF - ERA6

A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services

11:10

William Bell

PARMIO: Passive Active Reference Microwave Infrared Ocean emissivity and backscatter model

A8.13 Remote-sensing of Ocean Winds and Stress

11:10

Stephen English

 

A5.05.1 Monitoring Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space

13:30

Richard Engelen

Destination Earth first high-priority Digital Twins

C2.01 Towards a Digital Twin of the Earth - advances and challenges ahead

15:40

Irina Sandu

Poster: Progress in preparations towards monitoring and assimilation of EarthCARE observations at ECMWF

A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation

17:23

Marta Janisková

Poster: Understanding radar-lidar blind spots to constrain liquid cloud retrievals using solar radiances

A1.09 EarthCARE: Preparing for the Scientific Mission Exploitation to Quantify the Impact of Clouds and Aerosols on Radiation

17:24

Shannon Mason

Poster: Copernicus Services at ECMWF: A European Operational Response to Environmental Policies and Action

A5.02 The role of Earth Observation in climate services

17:32

Jean-Noël Thépaut

Poster: Global inversion of CH4 emissions using the Integrated Forecasting System

A5.05 Monitoring Anthropogenic Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space

17:34

Joe McNorton

Poster: From ASCAT winds to ASCAT surface stress information

A8.13 Remote-sensing of Ocean Winds and Stress

17:56

Giovanna De Chiara

Friday, 27 May 2022

Title

Session

Time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

Assimilation of multiple satellite aerosol optical depth (AOD) near real time (NRT) products in the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS) data assimilation system

A1.07 Aerosols and Their Uptake in Models and Assimilation

08:30

 

Sebastien Garrigues

The value of Ocean ECVs for verification of ocean fields in C3S seasonal predictions

A5.01 Exploring the interface of observations and modelling

09:30

 

Magdalena Balmaseda

Impact of new GNSS-RO datasets Spire and COSMIC-2

B7.05 GNSS Radio Occultation and Reflectometry in the NewSpace context

09:45

Katrin Lonitz

Evaluating unified CloudSat-CALIPSO-MODIS retrievals of cloud and precipitation with CAPTIVATE

A1.10 Cloud and Precipitation Optical Properties and Microphysics

10:40

 

Shannon Mason

Poster: A Global Bottom-Up Approach to Estimate Fuel Consumed by Fires Using Above Ground Biomass Observations from SMOS

A1.07 Aerosols and Their Uptake in Models and Assimilation

12:23

Francesca Di Giuseppe

Poster: Coupled land-atmosphere Earth system observations assimilation for NWP

A5.01 Exploring the interface of observations and modelling

12:42

 

Patricia de Rosnay

Poster: Assimilating visible satellite reflectances at ECMWF

C1.06 Data assimilation and machine learning for the Earth system

13:09

 

Liam Steele

Poster: Using ensemble spread as a measure of GNSS-RO impact

B7.05 GNSS Radio Occultation and Reflectometry in the NewSpace context

13:27

 

Katrin Lonitz

 

 