ECMWF to host one of three SPARC General Assembly meetings in October

ECMWF will host one of three SPARC General Assembly (GA) meetings from 24 to 28 October 2022, which will review research into atmospheric variability and prediction.

This 7th SPARC GA will take place at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, USA; the First Institute of Oceanography (FIO) in Qingdao, China; and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in Reading, UK. The multi-hub format was chosen to reduce the carbon footprint of the GA.

Participants in the GA can also attend remotely. Registration for the event is now open. SPARC is a core project of the World Climate Research Programme.

Main topics

The event will cover new ways of viewing the atmosphere through observations and reanalyses. It will present new insights into atmospheric composition and variability, and into coupling between different parts of the Earth system.

It will also examine how dynamical processes shape climate variability and trends, and it will look into climate prediction at different timescales, from sub-seasonal to decades. Finally, the past and future of SPARC will also be considered.

Presentations at ECMWF will include keynote talks by:

Marie-Lise Chanin, French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), France

Hella Garny, German Aerospace Centre (DLR), Germany

Marlene Kretschmer, University of Reading, UK

Irina Sandu, ECMWF, UK

Professor Martyn Chipperfield, University of Leeds, UK.

For more details on the event, please visit the SPARC GA website.

“In recent years, striving to better represent the stratosphere and its impact on the troposphere in all ECMWF products has gained a lot of impetus,” said Inna Polichtchouk, one of the organisers of the event at ECMWF. “Therefore, we are very excited to be hosting one of the biggest meetings on this topic in our home institution!”

More details on the event will become available once the programme is finalised.