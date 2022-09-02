ECMWF at the European Meteorological Society Annual Meeting

2 September 2022
ECMWF at EMS 2022

ECMWF is attending the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Meteorological Society (EMS), taking place from 4 to 9 September in Bonn, Germany, and online.

On the opening day, ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier joins a panel of prominent speakers for a discussion event on ‘Connecting communities to deliver seamless weather and climate science and services’. She will highlight how partnerships and collaborations allow ECMWF to make the most of the expertise available in different communities for the benefit of all.

The full EMS2022 programme is available online, and an overview of ECMWF oral and poster presentations as well as sessions convened by ECMWF is given below. Topics covered include developments in probabilistic forecasting products and concepts, including for fire and flood risk; machine learning; open data; virtual training and events; and our work in the EU Copernicus and Destination Earth initiatives.

Session/Presentation

Date and time (CEST)

ECMWF staff

PSE.cc.1

Solicited presentation: ECMWF: a collective endeavour to serve our communities 

Mon, 05 Sep, 10:30–10:40

Florence Rabier, ECMWF Director-General

OSA1.1

Forecasting, nowcasting and warning systems

Mon, 05 Sep, 16:00–17:30 

Tue, 06 Sep, 09:00–10:30 

Tim Hewson (Convener), Fernando Prates (Chairperson)

ES1.6

Oral presentation: A modernised Data Store infrastructure for improving the access to Copernicus Climate and Atmosphere data and services. 

Mon, 05 Sep, 15:15–15:30

 

 

Edward Comyn-Platt

ES3.1

Oral presentation: ECMWF’s experiences in virtual training and events 

Mon, 05 Sep, 16:35–16:50

 

Becky Hemingway
 

OSA1.9

Machine Learning and Computer Vision in Weather and Climate

Tue, 06 Sep, 09:00–10:30, 11:00–17:15 

 

Peter Düben (Co-convener)

 

OSA1.9

Oral presentation: Machine learning in a probabilistic framework can improve the prediction of lightning ignited fires 

Tue, 06 Sep, 17:00–17:15

 

Francesca Di Giuseppe

ES1.6

Poster presentation: Open data at ECMWF 

Tue, 06 Sep, 09:00–10:30

 

Emma Pidduck
 

UP3.3

Oral presentation: To what extent does the diagnosis of multiple grid-box weather types add value in post-processing ensemble rainfall forecasts? 

Tue, 06 Sep, 16:45–17:00

 

Fatima Pillosu 

OSA1.5

Challenges in Weather and Climate Modelling: from model development via verification to operational perspectives

Wed, 07 Sep, 09:00–10:30, 11:00–13:00 

 

Estíbaliz Gascón (Convener/Chairperson)

 

UP2.6

Exploring the interfaces between meteorology and hydrology

Wed, 07 Sep, 14:00–17:15 

 

Tim Hewson (Convener), Fatima Pillosu (Convener/Chairperson)

 

UP2.6

Solicited presentation: EC-Land Hydro: the benefits of integrating hydrology in earth system modelling 

Wed, 07 Sep, 16:00–16:30

Christel Prudhomme

UP2.6

Oral presentation: Creating a coupled multi-model hydrometeorological forecasting and decision support system 

Wed, 07 Sep, 16:45–17:00 

Fredrik Wetterhall

UP2.6

Poster presentation: Predicting flash floods in Ecuador and beyond 

Thu, 08 Sep, 11:00–13:00

 

 

Fatima Pillosu 

ES1.5

Climate Service 3: National and international climate services: user engagement and governance

Wed, 07 Sep, 14:00–17:15 

 

 

Carlo Buontempo (Convener); Freja Vamborg (Co-convener)

 

OSA3.4

Oral presentation: Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) climate information for the energy sector  

Wed, 07 Sep, 11:00–11:15

 

Chiara Cagnazzo

WS3

Discover, process and visualize data for wildfire events in Europe

Thu, 08 Sep, 09:00–10:30 

Mark Parrington, Chris Stewart (Co-conveners)

 

WS4

Discover, process and visualize data for dust storm events in Europe

Thu, 08 Sep, 11:00–12:30 

 

Mark Parrington, Chris Stewart (Co-conveners)

 

OSA1.10

From HPC to Cloud and Edge computing in Meteorology

Thu, 08 Sep, 11:00–13:00 

 

Vasileios Baousis  (Convener); Umberto Modigliani, Mihai Alexe, Charalampos Kominos, Xavier Abellan, Roberto Cuccu (Co-conveners)

OSA1.10

Oral presentation: Destination Earth: Digital Twins of the Earth System 

Thu, 08 Sep, 11:15–11:30

 

Nils Wedi

PSE.keynotes.2

Solicited presentation: The Copernicus climate change service: current status and future perspectives. 

Thu, 08 Sep, 17:30–18:00

Carlo Buontempo 

OSA1.4

Probabilistic and ensemble forecasting from short to seasonal time scales

Fri, 09 Sep, 09:00–10:30 

 

Andrea Montani (Convener); Fernando Prates (Co-convener)

 

OSA1.4

Oral presentation: On the crossing-point forecast 

Fri, 09 Sep, 09:00–09:15 

Zied Ben Bouallègue

OSA1.4

Oral presentation: Forecasting extreme precipitation in the central Mediterranean: Different products for different timescales 

Fri, 09 Sep, 09:30–09:45

 

 

Nikolaos Mastrantonas

OSA1.4

Oral presentation: New probabilistic point forecast products ("ecPoint") for sub-seasonal forecasts and the ERA5 reanalysis -  the HIGHLANDER project 

Fri, 09 Sep, 10:00–10:15

Estíbaliz Gascón

UP2.3

Oral presentation: The impact of the dust transport events over Europe in March 2022 on the weather forecast with the ECMWF model 

Fri, 09 Sep, 11:45–12:00

 

 

Johannes Flemming