ECMWF at the European Meteorological Society Annual Meeting

ECMWF is attending the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Meteorological Society (EMS), taking place from 4 to 9 September in Bonn, Germany, and online.
On the opening day, ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier joins a panel of prominent speakers for a discussion event on ‘Connecting communities to deliver seamless weather and climate science and services’. She will highlight how partnerships and collaborations allow ECMWF to make the most of the expertise available in different communities for the benefit of all.
The full EMS2022 programme is available online, and an overview of ECMWF oral and poster presentations as well as sessions convened by ECMWF is given below. Topics covered include developments in probabilistic forecasting products and concepts, including for fire and flood risk; machine learning; open data; virtual training and events; and our work in the EU Copernicus and Destination Earth initiatives.
|
Session/Presentation
|
Date and time (CEST)
|
ECMWF staff
|
PSE.cc.1
Solicited presentation: ECMWF: a collective endeavour to serve our communities
|
Mon, 05 Sep, 10:30–10:40
|
Florence Rabier, ECMWF Director-General
|
OSA1.1
|
Mon, 05 Sep, 16:00–17:30
Tue, 06 Sep, 09:00–10:30
|
Tim Hewson (Convener), Fernando Prates (Chairperson)
|
ES1.6
Oral presentation: A modernised Data Store infrastructure for improving the access to Copernicus Climate and Atmosphere data and services.
|
Mon, 05 Sep, 15:15–15:30
|
Edward Comyn-Platt
|
ES3.1
Oral presentation: ECMWF’s experiences in virtual training and events
|
Mon, 05 Sep, 16:35–16:50
|
Becky Hemingway
|
OSA1.9
|
Tue, 06 Sep, 09:00–10:30, 11:00–17:15
|
Peter Düben (Co-convener)
|
OSA1.9
Oral presentation: Machine learning in a probabilistic framework can improve the prediction of lightning ignited fires
|
Tue, 06 Sep, 17:00–17:15
|
Francesca Di Giuseppe
|
ES1.6
Poster presentation: Open data at ECMWF
|
Tue, 06 Sep, 09:00–10:30
|
Emma Pidduck
|
UP3.3
Oral presentation: To what extent does the diagnosis of multiple grid-box weather types add value in post-processing ensemble rainfall forecasts?
|
Tue, 06 Sep, 16:45–17:00
|
Fatima Pillosu
|
OSA1.5
Challenges in Weather and Climate Modelling: from model development via verification to operational perspectives
|
Wed, 07 Sep, 09:00–10:30, 11:00–13:00
|
Estíbaliz Gascón (Convener/Chairperson)
|
UP2.6
|
Wed, 07 Sep, 14:00–17:15
|
Tim Hewson (Convener), Fatima Pillosu (Convener/Chairperson)
|
UP2.6
Solicited presentation: EC-Land Hydro: the benefits of integrating hydrology in earth system modelling
|
Wed, 07 Sep, 16:00–16:30
|
Christel Prudhomme
|
UP2.6
Oral presentation: Creating a coupled multi-model hydrometeorological forecasting and decision support system
|
Wed, 07 Sep, 16:45–17:00
|
Fredrik Wetterhall
|
UP2.6
Poster presentation: Predicting flash floods in Ecuador and beyond
|
Thu, 08 Sep, 11:00–13:00
|
Fatima Pillosu
|
ES1.5
Climate Service 3: National and international climate services: user engagement and governance
|
Wed, 07 Sep, 14:00–17:15
|
Carlo Buontempo (Convener); Freja Vamborg (Co-convener)
|
OSA3.4
Oral presentation: Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) climate information for the energy sector
|
Wed, 07 Sep, 11:00–11:15
|
Chiara Cagnazzo
|
WS3
Discover, process and visualize data for wildfire events in Europe
|
Thu, 08 Sep, 09:00–10:30
|
Mark Parrington, Chris Stewart (Co-conveners)
|
WS4
Discover, process and visualize data for dust storm events in Europe
|
Thu, 08 Sep, 11:00–12:30
|
Mark Parrington, Chris Stewart (Co-conveners)
|
OSA1.10
|
Thu, 08 Sep, 11:00–13:00
|
Vasileios Baousis (Convener); Umberto Modigliani, Mihai Alexe, Charalampos Kominos, Xavier Abellan, Roberto Cuccu (Co-conveners)
|
OSA1.10
Oral presentation: Destination Earth: Digital Twins of the Earth System
|
Thu, 08 Sep, 11:15–11:30
|
Nils Wedi
|
PSE.keynotes.2
Solicited presentation: The Copernicus climate change service: current status and future perspectives.
|
Thu, 08 Sep, 17:30–18:00
|
Carlo Buontempo
|
OSA1.4
Probabilistic and ensemble forecasting from short to seasonal time scales
|
Fri, 09 Sep, 09:00–10:30
|
Andrea Montani (Convener); Fernando Prates (Co-convener)
|
OSA1.4
Oral presentation: On the crossing-point forecast
|
Fri, 09 Sep, 09:00–09:15
|
Zied Ben Bouallègue
|
OSA1.4
Oral presentation: Forecasting extreme precipitation in the central Mediterranean: Different products for different timescales
|
Fri, 09 Sep, 09:30–09:45
|
Nikolaos Mastrantonas
|
OSA1.4
Oral presentation: New probabilistic point forecast products ("ecPoint") for sub-seasonal forecasts and the ERA5 reanalysis - the HIGHLANDER project
|
Fri, 09 Sep, 10:00–10:15
|
Estíbaliz Gascón
|
UP2.3
Oral presentation: The impact of the dust transport events over Europe in March 2022 on the weather forecast with the ECMWF model
|
Fri, 09 Sep, 11:45–12:00
|
Johannes Flemming