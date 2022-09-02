ECMWF at the European Meteorological Society Annual Meeting

© NicoElNino / iStock / Getty Images Plus

ECMWF is attending the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Meteorological Society (EMS), taking place from 4 to 9 September in Bonn, Germany, and online.

On the opening day, ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier joins a panel of prominent speakers for a discussion event on ‘Connecting communities to deliver seamless weather and climate science and services’. She will highlight how partnerships and collaborations allow ECMWF to make the most of the expertise available in different communities for the benefit of all.

The full EMS2022 programme is available online, and an overview of ECMWF oral and poster presentations as well as sessions convened by ECMWF is given below. Topics covered include developments in probabilistic forecasting products and concepts, including for fire and flood risk; machine learning; open data; virtual training and events; and our work in the EU Copernicus and Destination Earth initiatives.