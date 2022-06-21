ECMWF Annual Report 2021 available online

The ECMWF Annual Report 2021 is now available online. It reviews progress towards the goals set out in the Centre’s ten-year Strategy to 2030 that launched at the start of 2021, under the pillars of ‘Science and technology’, ‘Impact’, and ‘Organisation and people’.

Developments include two forecasting system upgrades; the formal opening of duty stations in Italy and Germany that bring us closer to our Member and Co-operating States; agreements with the European Commission for ECMWF to continue its role in the Copernicus Earth observation programme and to become part of the new Destination Earth initiative; and many areas of progress in weather science.

The report highlights the international collaboration and expertise from our Member and Co‑operating States, partners and Fellows that are fundamental to the work of ECMWF.

Contents include:

2021 At a glance

Science and technology

Working with space agencies

Impact

Working with the WMO

Organisation and people

Working with researchers around the world

How we work

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2021 online.

