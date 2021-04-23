Spring 2021 Newsletter published

The spring 2021 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Unusual snowfall in Madrid in January

Data assimilation or machine learning?

ECMWF online – community, collaboration and empowerment

IFShub: a new way to work with IFS experiments

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

