ECMWF Annual Report 2020 available online

The ECMWF Annual Report 2020 is now available online.

The report reviews achievements at ECMWF during a year that will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.

Developments include a wide-ranging forecasting system upgrade which has improved global weather forecasts and substantially improved analyses and forecasts in the stratosphere; a first step in a move towards free and open data; major contributions to Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation programme; progress towards the opening of the new data centre in Italy; and the decision to open additional ECMWF premises in Germany.

The report highlights the international co-operation and expertise from our Member and Co-operating States, partners and Fellows that are fundamental to the work of ECMWF.

Contents include:

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2020 online.

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2020.

Reports for previous years are available in our media resources.