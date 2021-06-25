ECMWF Annual Report 2020 available online

28 June 2021
The ECMWF Annual Report 2020 is now available online.

The report reviews achievements at ECMWF during a year that will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.

Developments include a wide-ranging forecasting system upgrade which has improved global weather forecasts and substantially improved analyses and forecasts in the stratosphere; a first step in a move towards free and open data; major contributions to Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation programme; progress towards the opening of the new data centre in Italy; and the decision to open additional ECMWF premises in Germany.

The report highlights the international co-operation and expertise from our Member and Co-operating States, partners and Fellows that are fundamental to the work of ECMWF.  

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2020 online.

View the PDF iconECMWF Annual Report 2020.

Reports for previous years are available in our media resources.