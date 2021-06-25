ECMWF Annual Report 2020 available online

The ECMWF Annual Report 2020 is now available online.
The report reviews achievements at ECMWF during a year that will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.
Developments include a wide-ranging forecasting system upgrade which has improved global weather forecasts and substantially improved analyses and forecasts in the stratosphere; a first step in a move towards free and open data; major contributions to Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation programme; progress towards the opening of the new data centre in Italy; and the decision to open additional ECMWF premises in Germany.
The report highlights the international co-operation and expertise from our Member and Co-operating States, partners and Fellows that are fundamental to the work of ECMWF.
Contents include:
- 2020 At a glance
- Advancing weather science
- A new ocean skin temperature analysis
- Delivering global predictions
- A major upgrade of the European Flood Awareness System
- Sustaining high-performance computing
- The world’s first 1 km global seasonal simulation of the Earth’s atmosphere
- Supporting ECMWF
- ECMWF and COVID … from the inside
- Serving Member and Co-operating States
- Air pollution, COVID and the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service
- How we work
View the ECMWF Annual Report 2020 online.
