ECMWF and European Commission renew contract for Copernicus services

ECMWF has signed an agreement with the European Commission to continue implementing the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) for the next seven years.

The next phase of these two Copernicus services will build on the success of the first, which began in 2014.

The services are part of the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation programme, which draws data from satellite and in-situ (land, air and sea) stations to monitor our planet and its environment through six thematic streams.

In addition to C3S and CAMS, these include the Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service, the Copernicus Land Monitoring Service, the Copernicus Security Service, and the Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

Key challenges

C3S and CAMS have become a go-to source for reliable free-to-use data on climate change, atmospheric composition and air quality.

ECMWF Copernicus services are ready to undertake new challenges, such as the upcoming Anthropogenic CO2 Monitoring and Verification Support capacity, amongst others.

They will also be key actors in paving the way towards the achievement of the European Green Deal goals and supporting the EU’s target plan to further reduce net greenhouse emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

The signing will allow ECMWF Copernicus services to continue with their critical work in supporting Europe’s climate change mitigation and adaptation policies across all relevant sectors from agriculture to energy.

It will help decision-makers move forward with their roadmaps and evidence-based frameworks towards the goals of both the Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal, which aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier said: “We are proud to be a key player in the EU’s vision for a sustainable future. The signing of the new Contribution Agreement allows us to continue implementing the Copernicus Climate Change and Atmosphere Monitoring Services for the next seven years. The agreement is a testament to the visionary ambition displayed by the European Commission, the expertise of ECMWF and its facilities, and the talent and dedication of all our staff. It also means the continuation of the hugely successful partnership between ECMWF and the EC. We are looking forward with excitement to Copernicus 2.0 and the next seven years.”

Director of ECMWF Copernicus Services Jean-Noël Thépaut added: “The Copernicus programme has achieved an incredible amount in the last seven years. As a service whose role is to monitor and inform through trustworthy data that is free to use, we have been able to support the European Union’s climate change mitigation and adaptation policies across all relevant economic sectors. This includes our planned CO2 Monitoring and Verification Support capacity and offering opportunities for further downstream uptake of data from SMEs exploring innovative ways to support the green transition.”

New collaboration opportunities

Since its inception in 1975, ECMWF has established a worldwide reputation as a leading provider of global numerical weather prediction through its cutting-edge modelling techniques, extensive use of satellite data and its supercomputers, which are among the most powerful in Europe.

With the opening of its new data centre in Bologna, Italy, and its new offices in Bonn, Germany, ECMWF is strengthening its presence in continental Europe, hence enabling new opportunities for collaboration with European partners.

Both premises will be fully operational from September 2021, with Copernicus activities mainly performed from Bonn, whilst computation will take place in Bologna.

More details

For more details, please see the press release on the agreement: ECMWF-Copernicus Contribution Agreement 2021_press release.pdf