Call for ocean data assimilation abstracts for May event

Abstracts for an online workshop on ocean data assimilation to be held from 17 to 20 May 2021 can be submitted until 31 January.

The ‘Joint ECMWF/OceanPredict workshop on Advances in Ocean Data Assimilation’ aims to bring together experts in the field of ocean and coupled data assimilation. It will discuss the latest progress in the field, outline the main challenges and identify new directions for research.

The first three days will consist of invited and contributed oral presentations. Contributed talks will be selected through the abstract submission process.

Abstracts can be submitted on the subjects of ocean and coupled reanalysis; coupled data assimilation; data assimilation methods; applications of machine learning in data assimilation; model error; assimilation of novel observations; recent assimilation infrastructure developments; and the development and assessment of data assimilation in forecasting applications.

OceanPredict is the 2020–29 phase of the international GODAE network, which concerns the integration of ocean observations into monitoring and forecasting systems.

Ocean data assimilation underpins forecasting and reanalysis applications at ECMWF.