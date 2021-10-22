Autumn 2021 Newsletter published

The autumn 2021 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Extreme rain in Germany and Belgium in July 2021

IFS upgrade improves moist physics and use of satellite observations

Assimilating Spire and COSMIC-2 data into the IFS

Advanced regridding in Metview

