Abstract submission still open for hydrological event in the summer

ECMWF will host a three-day virtual event on global to local hydrological modelling and forecasting from 29 June 2021. Abstract submission is open until 31 March 2021.

The format will be interactive, and participants will have opportunities to connect with people and their work.

“This is a great opportunity for the hydrological community to discuss challenges and achievements in hydrological forecasting and modelling across scales, from global to local, and how the methods and products can help local decision-making,“ said Christel Prudhomme, the Environmental Forecasts Team Leader at ECMWF and local organiser of the workshop.

The workshop will be organised by ECMWF, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS), the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the Hydrological Ensemble Prediction EXperiment (HEPEX) and the Global Flood Partnership (GFP).

ECMWF operates C3S and contributes to CEMS. The two services are part of the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation programme.

Content and modalities

The event will focus on recent advances in global and large-scale hydrological modelling used in water cycle predictions from the medium range up to seasonal time horizons.

It will cover connecting large-scale to local needs and decision-making as well as catchment-scale advances in hydrometeorological forecasting. It will also include monitoring applications, such as local data assimilation and regional and global reanalyses.

Several guest speakers are already confirmed. There will also be room for plenary debate Q&A sessions, presentations, and virtual networking activities.

Presentations are likely to be scheduled in two blocks per day to accommodate people working in different time zones. A first block of presentations would be held from 9:00 to 11:00 BST and a second block from 16:00 to 18:00 BST.

To register or submit an abstract, please visit the workshop page.