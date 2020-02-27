Warm conveyor belt workshop 10–12 March to be virtual event

The workshop ‘Warm conveyor belts – a challenge to forecasting’ from 10 to 12 March 2020 will be virtual for external participants as part of measures to minimise potential exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Registration has been re-opened to enable more people to participate remotely.

ECMWF apologises for any inconvenience the decision to turn the workshop into a virtual event may cause.

“On the positive side, this represents a good test case for creating a useful and exciting virtual event while reducing our carbon footprint,” says workshop organiser Mark Rodwell.

Registration will remain open until 6 March.

Until further notice, all other ECMWF workshops and training courses scheduled from Monday 2 March will also be held as virtual events. They will be livestreamed to allow participants, speakers and lecturers to take part remotely.

For more information and any updates, please visit the Learning page on ECMWF’s website and the warm conveyor belt workshop page.