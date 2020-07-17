Summer 2020 Newsletter published

The summer 2020 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

IFS upgrade greatly improves forecasts in the stratosphere

A major moist physics upgrade for the IFS

Enhancing tropical cyclone wind forecasts

From weather forecasting to climate modelling using OpenIFS

Coordinated response mitigates loss of aircraft-based weather data

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available. Regrettably, the print edition cannot be sent out to subscribers at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

