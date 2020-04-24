Spring 2020 Newsletter published

The spring 2020 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Improving the handling of model bias in data assimilation

Quintic vertical interpolation improves forecasts of the stratosphere

The new capabilities of ECMWF’s product dissemination system

HPC2020 – ECMWF’s new High-Performance Computing Facility

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available. Production of the print edition of this issue of the Newsletter will be delayed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

