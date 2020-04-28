ECMWF at the European Geosciences Union General Assembly 2020

30 April 2020
ECMWF at EGU 2020

Dozens of ECMWF scientists have prepared presentations for the European Geosciences Union (EGU) General Assembly 2020 from 4 to 8 May, which will take place as an online event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is an overview of the sessions involving ECMWF scientists as the main conveners or authors of presentations (all times are Central European Summer Time, CEST; 'Highlight' means an abstract has been selected by session conveners as being of public interest):

Monday, 4 May 2020

Time Title ECMWF staff
08:30–10:15 Update of lake cover for NWP modelling Margarita Choulga
14:00–18:00 Subseasonal-to-Seasonal Prediction: meteorology and impacts Frédéric Vitart (convener)

Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Time Title ECMWF staff
08:30–10:15 An Assessment of the Impact of Aeolus Doppler Wind Lidar Observations for Use in Numerical Weather Prediction at ECMWF – Highlight Mike Rennie
08:30–10:15 One million feet view of Level-2 Processing Facility managed at European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) Rakesh Prithiviraj
08:30–10:15 The ESA-funded Aeolus/EarthCARE Aerosol Assimilation Study (A3S) Julie Letertre-Danczak
10:45–12:30 C3S: current status and future plans – Highlight Carlo Buontempo
14:00–15:45 Impact of a multi-layer snow scheme on near-surface weather forecasts Gabriele Arduini
14:00–15:45 How unusual are fire conditions? Francesca Di Giuseppe
14:00–15:45 Wildfire weather, intensity and smoke emissions of large-scale fire events in 2019 Mark Parrington
16:15–18:00 The overwhelming jungle of climate information and the role of climate services Carlo Buontempo
16:15–18:00 Global Air quality Forecast and Information Systems (GAFIS) - a new WMO - GAW initiative Johannes Flemming
16:15–18:00 Analysis and forecast of wildfires using Copernicus data and services Claudia Vitolo
16:15–18:00 Extreme precipitation events in the Mediterranean region: their characteristics and connection to large-scale atmospheric patterns Nikolaos Mastrantonas
16:15–18:00 Forecasting plastic mobilization during extreme hydrological events Jasper Roebroek

Wednesday, 6 May 2020

14:00–15:45 A Vision for providing Global Weather Forecasts at Point-scale – Highlight Tim Hewson
16:15–18:00 Anthropogenic CO2 emission uncertainties Margarita Choulga
16:15–18:00 Towards a European operational monitoring capacity for CO2 emissions: the CO2 Human Emission project at ECMWF Nicolas Bousserez

Thursday, 7 May 2020

Time Title ECMWF staff
08:30–12:30 Progress in weather and climate modelling: improved data assimilation, better models, and higher resolution simulations Peter Düben (convener)
08:30–12:30 The ERA5 Global Reanalysis: achieving a detailed record of the climate and weather for the past 70 years Hans Hersbach
10:45–12:30 Atmospheric methane monitoring and analysis using tropOMI retrievals at ECMWF Jérôme Barré
10:45–12:30 Global simulations of the atmosphere at 1.45 km grid-spacing with the Integrated Forecasting System Peter Düben
10:45–12:30 Does accounting for the direct-radiative effect of prognostic aerosols improve 5-day temperature forecast of the ECMWF weather forecast model? Johannes Flemming
10:45–12:30 Building Cloud-Based Data Services to Enable Earth Science Workflows John Hanley
10:45–12:30 Polytope: Serving ECMWF's Big Weather Data James Hawkes
10:45–12:30 Sensitivity of the ECMWF Land surface model to vegetation and LU/LC maps Souhail Boussetta
14:00–15:45 Sea-state dependency of air-sea fluxes for high winds in ECMWF Earth System Model – Highlight Jean Bidlot
14:00–15:45 Multi-decadal variability in long-range ENSO predictions (SEAS5-20C) Antje Weisheimer
14:00–15:45 GloFAS-ERA5 operational global river discharge reanalysis 1979-present – Highlight Shaun Harrigan

Friday, 8 May 2020

Time Title ECMWF staff
08:30–10:15 The role of arctic forecast errors in the evolution of northern extra-tropical forecast skill Thomas Haiden
08:30–10:15 Evaluation of near-surface temperature forecasts against super-site observations Polly Schmederer
08:30–10:15 Monitoring marine heatwaves in CMEMS ocean analysis systems – Highlight Éric de Boisséson
08:30–10:15 Benefits of dynamically modelled river discharge input for ocean and coupled system Hao Zuo
10:45–12:30 Developing a South‐Eastern European Multi‐Hazard Early Warning Advisory System Fredrik Wetterhall
14:00–15:45 Measuring model improvement using surface energy budget process relationships: the impact of a new snow model Jonathan Day

 