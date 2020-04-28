ECMWF at the European Geosciences Union General Assembly 2020

30 April 2020
Dozens of ECMWF scientists have prepared presentations for the European Geosciences Union (EGU) General Assembly 2020 from 4 to 8 May, which will take place as an online event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is an overview of the sessions involving ECMWF scientists as the main conveners or authors of presentations (all times are Central European Summer Time, CEST; 'Highlight' means an abstract has been selected by session conveners as being of public interest):
Monday, 4 May 2020
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|08:30–10:15
|Update of lake cover for NWP modelling
|Margarita Choulga
|14:00–18:00
|Subseasonal-to-Seasonal Prediction: meteorology and impacts
|Frédéric Vitart (convener)
Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Wednesday, 6 May 2020
|Time
|
Title
|ECMWF staff
|14:00–15:45
|A Vision for providing Global Weather Forecasts at Point-scale – Highlight
|Tim Hewson
|16:15–18:00
|Anthropogenic CO2 emission uncertainties
|Margarita Choulga
|16:15–18:00
|Towards a European operational monitoring capacity for CO2 emissions: the CO2 Human Emission project at ECMWF
|Nicolas Bousserez
Thursday, 7 May 2020
Friday, 8 May 2020
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|08:30–10:15
|The role of arctic forecast errors in the evolution of northern extra-tropical forecast skill
|Thomas Haiden
|08:30–10:15
|Evaluation of near-surface temperature forecasts against super-site observations
|Polly Schmederer
|08:30–10:15
|Monitoring marine heatwaves in CMEMS ocean analysis systems – Highlight
|Éric de Boisséson
|08:30–10:15
|Benefits of dynamically modelled river discharge input for ocean and coupled system
|Hao Zuo
|10:45–12:30
|Developing a South‐Eastern European Multi‐Hazard Early Warning Advisory System
|Fredrik Wetterhall
|14:00–15:45
|Measuring model improvement using surface energy budget process relationships: the impact of a new snow model
|Jonathan Day