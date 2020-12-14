ECMWF appoints seven new Fellows for scientific collaboration

Image: iLexx/Stock/Getty Images Plus
Seven highly respected scientists from Europe and the United States have accepted invitations to become ECMWF Fellows from 1 January 2021.
During their initial three-year terms, the individual Fellows will work closely with ECMWF on scientific and technical research in a range of areas related to Earth system modelling, ensemble forecasting, and applications.
The new appointments take the total number of ECMWF Fellows to 12.
|ECMWF Fellow from January 2021
|Focus of Fellowship work
|Prof. Sándor Baran, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Mathematics and Probability Theory, University of Debrecen, Hungary
|Ensemble post-processing and applied statistics
|Prof. Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading, UK
|Hydrology and coupled processes
|Prof. Dr Daniela Domeisen, Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science, ETH Zurich, Switzerland
|Stratospheric dynamics, extreme events and predictability
|Prof. Patrick Eriksson, Professor, Department of Space, Earth and Environment, Microwave and Optical Remote Sensing, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden
|Radiative transfer modelling
|Dr Christian Grams, Group leader, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research (IMK-TRO), Germany
|Atmospheric dynamics and predictability at the extended range
|Prof. Dr Daniela Jacob, Climate Service Center Germany (GERICS), Germany
|Regional climate modelling and climate services
|Dr Gabriele Pfister, NCAR Interim Associate Director and Senior Scientist, Atmospheric Chemistry Observations and Modeling Lab (ACOM), USA
|Atmospheric composition
Fellows have access to ECMWF computing facilities and databases and are encouraged to provide regular, short reports of the key results of their work for publication on ECMWF’s website and in other relevant publications.
ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier welcomed the new appointments: “ECMWF’s strength relies on a variety of collaborations and partnerships with individuals, institutions and international organisations. The Fellowships are a mutually beneficial opportunity for our scientists and individual experts and their wider networks to carry out innovative research on some of the most pressing questions in numerical weather prediction.”