ECMWF appoints seven new Fellows for scientific collaboration

Image: iLexx/Stock/Getty Images Plus

Seven highly respected scientists from Europe and the United States have accepted invitations to become ECMWF Fellows from 1 January 2021.

During their initial three-year terms, the individual Fellows will work closely with ECMWF on scientific and technical research in a range of areas related to Earth system modelling, ensemble forecasting, and applications.

The new appointments take the total number of ECMWF Fellows to 12.

ECMWF Fellow from January 2021 Focus of Fellowship work Prof. Sándor Baran, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Mathematics and Probability Theory, University of Debrecen, Hungary Ensemble post-processing and applied statistics Prof. Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading, UK Hydrology and coupled processes Prof. Dr Daniela Domeisen, Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science, ETH Zurich, Switzerland Stratospheric dynamics, extreme events and predictability Prof. Patrick Eriksson, Professor, Department of Space, Earth and Environment, Microwave and Optical Remote Sensing, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden Radiative transfer modelling Dr Christian Grams, Group leader, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research (IMK-TRO), Germany Atmospheric dynamics and predictability at the extended range Prof. Dr Daniela Jacob, Climate Service Center Germany (GERICS), Germany Regional climate modelling and climate services Dr Gabriele Pfister, NCAR Interim Associate Director and Senior Scientist, Atmospheric Chemistry Observations and Modeling Lab (ACOM), USA Atmospheric composition

Fellows have access to ECMWF computing facilities and databases and are encouraged to provide regular, short reports of the key results of their work for publication on ECMWF’s website and in other relevant publications.

ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier welcomed the new appointments: “ECMWF’s strength relies on a variety of collaborations and partnerships with individuals, institutions and international organisations. The Fellowships are a mutually beneficial opportunity for our scientists and individual experts and their wider networks to carry out innovative research on some of the most pressing questions in numerical weather prediction.”