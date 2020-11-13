Autumn 2020 Newsletter published

The autumn 2020 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Using the EFI for water vapour flux at the UK Met Office Flood Forecasting Centre

How to make use of weather regimes in extended-range predictions for Europe

CAMS contribution to the study of air pollution links to COVID-19

Progress towards a European Weather Cloud

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available. Regrettably, the print edition cannot be sent out to subscribers at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

