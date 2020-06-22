Annual Report 2019 now available online

The ECMWF Annual Report 2019 is now available online.

The report reviews improvements in forecast performance, advances in research, the Centre’s contributions to Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation programme, and preparations for the new data centre in Bologna, Italy, including the selection of a new Atos supercomputer.

An upgrade of the Integrated Forecasting System (IFS) in June improved the skill of forecasts substantially across most variables and regions. Amongst many other improvements, IFS Cycle 46r1 introduced more continuous data assimilation to improve ECMWF’s estimate of the state of the Earth system at the start of forecasts. It also included new ocean wave physics and new output parameters in the extended range to provide better advance information on the probability of severe weather.

2019 marked 40 years since ECMWF’s first operational forecast was disseminated to the Member States. The international cooperation behind that remarkable achievement continues to underpin the scientific advances presented in this report, bringing together expertise from our Member and Co-operating States, partners and Fellows.

Contents include:

2019 At a glance

Advancing weather science

Aeolus

Delivering global predictions

Spectrum and Earth observations

Sustaining high-performance computing

Scalability

Enabling ECMWF

Serving Member and Co-operating States

The Climate Data Store

How we work

View the ECMWF Annual Report 2019 online.

Reports for previous years are available in our media resources.