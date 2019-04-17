Spring 2019 Newsletter published

The spring 2019 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Global reanalysis: goodbye ERA-Interim, hello ERA5

The use of Sentinel-5P air quality data by CAMS

The varied uses of OpenIFS

The ECMWF Production Data Store

