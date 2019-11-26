ECMWF at the AGU Fall Meeting 2019

2 December 2019
ECMWF at AGU 2019 image

ECMWF will be at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting in San Francisco, USA, from 9 to 13 December 2019.

Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below and will also be available to talk to you at Booth 222 (ECMWF) and Booth 1221 (Copernicus ECMWF). Details are available in the PDF icon ECMWF at the AGU 2019 flyer and the conference programme.

ECMWF staff are also contributing to the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) Climate Science Week, which is being held at the AGU Fall Meeting to celebrate 40 years of international climate science.

Saturday, 7 December

Time Title ECMWF staff
13:40–14:40 'Fundamental Science: Interactions and feedbacks', part of the Joint Early Career Researcher Workshop, WCRP Climate Science Week Irina Sandu

Sunday, 8 December

Time Title  ECMWF staff
13:30–15:30 'Modelling and Prediction Capabilities', part of the WCRP 40th Anniversary Symposium Irina Sandu

Monday, 9 December

Time Title ECMWF staff
13:40–18:00 HiDALGO - Developing cloud-based data services to enable Earth science workflows across HPC centres Stephan Siemen

Tuesday, 10 December

Time  Title ECMWF staff
11:50–12:05 Evaluation of biomass burning smoke simulations incorporating near real-time inversions of multi-fire emissions over the Western U.S.   Vincent-Henri Peuch
12:05–12:20 Using an Ensemble Data Assimilation approach to estimate emissions for atmospheric composition in an operational framework Jerome Barre,
Vincent-Henri Peuch
13:40–18:00 Update on European Regional Air Quality Forecast in the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) Jerome Barre
17:00–17:15 The ERA5 Reanalysis: Toward 70 years of global high-resolution hourly data for weather and climate applications Julien P. Nicolas

Wednesday, 11 December

Time Title ECMWF staff
08:00–12:20 Seasonal to multi-seasonal climate predictions from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (Invited) Anca Brookshaw
09:00–09:15 The Copernicus Climate Data Store: ECMWF’s approach to providing online access to climate data and tools Angel Lopez Alos
16:15–16:30 The ECMWF modeling system: performance today and tomorrow (Invited) Stephan Siemen
17:00–17:12 Heat-related health risk in Europe: a human-biometeorology assessment via the Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI) Claudia Di Napoli

 Thursday, 12 December

Time Title ECMWF staff
08:00–12:20 Atmospheric methane monitoring and analysis using TROPOMI retrievals at ECMWF Jerome Barre,
Vincent-Henri Peuch
13:40–18:00 Wildfire and heat stress risk: mapping as a tool to improve evidence-based decision making for concurrent hazards Claudia Di Napoli

Friday, 13 December

Time  Title ECMWF staff
13:40–18:00 Copernicus Climate Change Service Anca Brookshaw