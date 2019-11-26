ECMWF at the AGU Fall Meeting 2019

2 December 2019
ECMWF will be at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting in San Francisco, USA, from 9 to 13 December 2019.
Our staff are presenting the talks and posters listed below and will also be available to talk to you at Booth 222 (ECMWF) and Booth 1221 (Copernicus ECMWF). Details are available in the ECMWF at the AGU 2019 flyer and the conference programme.
ECMWF staff are also contributing to the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) Climate Science Week, which is being held at the AGU Fall Meeting to celebrate 40 years of international climate science.
Saturday, 7 December
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|13:40–14:40
|'Fundamental Science: Interactions and feedbacks', part of the Joint Early Career Researcher Workshop, WCRP Climate Science Week
|Irina Sandu
Sunday, 8 December
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|13:30–15:30
|'Modelling and Prediction Capabilities', part of the WCRP 40th Anniversary Symposium
|Irina Sandu
Monday, 9 December
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|13:40–18:00
|HiDALGO - Developing cloud-based data services to enable Earth science workflows across HPC centres
|Stephan Siemen
Tuesday, 10 December
Wednesday, 11 December
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|08:00–12:20
|Seasonal to multi-seasonal climate predictions from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (Invited)
|Anca Brookshaw
|09:00–09:15
|The Copernicus Climate Data Store: ECMWF’s approach to providing online access to climate data and tools
|Angel Lopez Alos
|16:15–16:30
|The ECMWF modeling system: performance today and tomorrow (Invited)
|Stephan Siemen
|17:00–17:12
|Heat-related health risk in Europe: a human-biometeorology assessment via the Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI)
|Claudia Di Napoli
Thursday, 12 December
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|08:00–12:20
|Atmospheric methane monitoring and analysis using TROPOMI retrievals at ECMWF
|Jerome Barre,
Vincent-Henri Peuch
|13:40–18:00
|Wildfire and heat stress risk: mapping as a tool to improve evidence-based decision making for concurrent hazards
|Claudia Di Napoli
Friday, 13 December
|Time
|Title
|ECMWF staff
|13:40–18:00
|Copernicus Climate Change Service
|Anca Brookshaw