Registration open for 2019 training programme

Registration is open for ECMWF’s 2019 training courses.

The programme includes courses on ECMWF forecast products, software packages and applications, and numerical weather prediction (NWP).

The application deadline is 15 November 2018. Application forms are available on the individual course description pages.

Specialised training placements at ECMWF are also available to forecasters from developing countries through the WMO Fellowship scheme. The deadline for applications to this scheme is 1 February 2019.

Our training programme

Our courses are designed to enable participants to develop an understanding of advanced numerical forecasting and to use ECMWF’s services and products effectively.

NWP courses focus on the underlying theory of numerical weather prediction but relate this to an operational setting, focusing on processes relevant for forecasting from the medium to the seasonal time range. Lectures are complemented by practical and discussion sessions to consolidate understanding.

The ‘Use and interpretation of ECMWF products’ courses focus on the operational aspects of ECMWF’s forecasting system. They aim to increase the participants’ ability to examine and assess ECMWF products. They are directed towards those who are (or will be) using ECMWF products either directly as forecasting staff or in research and development work. The 2019 programme includes two 3-day blended courses. The first course is aimed at trainers. Participants of both courses are required to complete pre-course activities.

We also offer courses to familiarise participants with some of the software packages and applications used operationally to produce and visualise numerical weather predictions. New for 2019 is a single ecCodes course that covers both GRIB and BUFR data encoding and decoding software.

In 2019 we will also offer an online training week dedicated to computing aspects, which will include webinars on specific topics related to software packages and applications used at ECMWF for operational NWP. Those interested are invited to register and specify what they would like to learn about during the week. There is no charge and no requirement to attend all the webinars.

Course format and educational materials

All courses, except for the online training week, have a face-to-face phase, which provides a networking hub for participants to exchange ideas with each other and ECMWF staff. Some of the courses use our eLearning modules and will be delivered in a blended format – some pre-course study will be undertaken using the online modules followed by a face-to-face phase at ECMWF.

How to apply

Application forms for individual courses can be found on the course-specific web pages, along with application guidelines and registration fee information.

Key dates

15 November 2018: Application closing date

7 December 2018: Acceptance notifications

Course fees

ECMWF training courses are freely available to Member States and Co-operating States (MS/CS); applications must be supported by the relevant national meteorological service.

Applicants from international organisations and non-Member and Co-operating States may apply to attend any of the training courses. For these applicants, a course fee is payable.

The EUMETSAT/ECMWF NWP-SAF Satellite data assimilation course is open to all and has no course fee.

WMO Fellowship scheme

Separately from the training programme, ECMWF and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have developed a scheme under which the Centre regularly hosts forecasters from developing countries for a number of months. The scheme is part of the WMO Fellowship Programme, which was set up after the WMO identified a need for specialised training placements to develop capacity in least developed and developing countries.

The closing date for applications is 1 February 2019. More details and the application form are available on the WMO fellowship scheme page.