Registration for ECMWF’s 2018 Annual Seminar still open

Registration for our 2018 Annual Seminar on Earth system assimilation closes on Friday, 27 July. The seminar runs from Monday to Thursday, 10–13 September 2018 in Reading, UK. Attendance is free for participants from ECMWF’s Member and Co-operating States.

This flagship event in the Centre’s calendar is part of ECMWF’s educational programme. The Annual Seminar is aimed at young scientists but also more established scientists who want to engage with the seminar topic.

To make a forecast, we need to know the current state of the atmosphere and the Earth's surface (land and oceans). The weather forecasts produced at ECMWF use data assimilation to estimate initial conditions for the forecast model from meteorological observations.

Participants will learn about the state of the art in data assimilation methods as applied to different Earth system components, such as the atmosphere, the land surface, the ocean and the cryosphere. Speakers will also review progress and strategies for coupled data assimilation, which aims to ensure consistency between the initial state estimates for different Earth system components, and present the status and evolution of the global observing system.

The programme features 20 speakers from ECMWF, the European Commission, the UK Met Office, Météo-France, NOAA , the US Naval Research Laboratory, the German national meteorological service (DWD), CERFACS , the University of Reading, and École des Ponts ParisTech.

For more details about the seminar topics, programme and registration, please visit the Annual Seminar 2018 page.