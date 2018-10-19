Autumn 2018 Newsletter published

The autumn 2018 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Forecasting the 2018 European heatwave

Addressing near-surface forecast biases

Using single precision in the IFS

Upgrade for European flood forecasts

A PDF version of the autumn issue and a web version are available on the ECMWF website.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

Previous issues are available on the media resources page.