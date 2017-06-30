ECMWF is now accepting applications for its 2018 training courses.

The programme includes courses on numerical weather prediction, using ECMWF forecast products, and software packages and applications used for operational weather predictions.

The application deadline is 28 September 2017.

Application forms are available on the individual course description pages.

Our training programme

Our training enables our partners to get the most from ECMWF's services and to develop an advanced understanding of forecasting. Courses are broken down into modules that can be taken separately over a timescale that suits individual participants.

The meteorology courses focus on the underlying theory of numerical weather prediction but relate this to an operational setting, focussing on processes relevant for forecasting from the medium to the seasonal time range. Much of the course material is theoretical, but we include practical and discussion sessions to build on what is presented in lectures and to consolidate understanding.

The ‘Use and interpretation of ECMWF products’ courses focus on the operational aspects of ECMWF’s forecasting system. They aim to increase the participant's ability to examine and assess ECMWF output products. They are directed towards those who are (or will be) using ECMWF products either directly as forecasting staff or in research and development work.

We also offer courses to familiarise participants with some of the software packages and applications used operationally to produce and visualise numerical weather predictions.

Course format and educational materials

The face-to-face training courses provide a networking hub for researchers and forecasters to exchange ideas with each other and ECMWF staff. Discussions during breaks and evening social events mean that the learning and networking goes beyond the time spent in the classroom.

We also share the training material for those unable to attend the courses in a face-to-face setting. Some participants attend the course to help them develop their own training programmes. Lecture handouts are publicly available after the course in the Learning section of the ECMWF website.

In 2018 some of the courses will benefit from the eLearning modules being produced and will be delivered in a blended format – some pre-course study will be undertaken using the new online modules, rather than just pre-course reading.

Our courses aim to help users to examine and assess ECMWF forecast products. (Photo: A. Brookes/ECMWF Copernicus)

Course fees

ECMWF training courses are freely available to Member States and Co-operating States (MS/CS); applications must be supported by the relevant National Meteorological Service.

Applicants from international organisations and non-Member and Co-operating States may apply to attend any of the training courses. For these applicants a course fee is payable.

The EUMETSAT/ECMWF NWP-SAF Satellite data assimilation course is open to all and has no course fee.

2018 Training course fees

Guidelines for training course applications