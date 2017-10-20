The autumn 2017 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

25 years of ensemble forecasting at ECMWF

New point-rainfall forecasts for flash flood prediction

Assimilating satellite data along a slanted path

How to evolve global observing systems

RMDCN upgrade nears completion

A PDF version of the autumn issue is available in the eLibrary.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

Previous issues are available on the media resources page.