ECMWF science on show at EGU 2023

The annual General Assembly of the European Geosciences Union (EGU) is being held from 23 to 28 April 2023 in a hybrid format in Vienna (Austria) and online.
This event brings together geoscientists from all over the world covering all disciplines of the Earth, planetary, and space sciences. The full programme is available on the EGU23 website, and you can find out below when ECMWF staff are convening sessions, speaking or presenting posters.
Join our staff to hear about recent improvements in our Integrated Forecasting System (IFS) as well as progress in Earth system modelling, forecast post-processing and verification, and cloud computing. In a session convened with partners at ESA and EUMETSAT, we present work towards creating digital twins in the EU Destination Earth initiative, and we join discussions on the creation of ‘data spaces’ as part of the European Green Deal.
|Session
|Presentation
|Date & time (CEST)
|ECMWF staff
|ESSI2.8
|HPC and cloud infrastructures in support of Earth Observation, Earth Modeling and community-driven Geoscience approach PANGEO
Session
|
Mon 24th
|Vasileios Baousis, Umberto Modigliani (convenors)
|ESSI2.8
|
European Weather Cloud: A community cloud tailored for big Earth modelling and EO data processing
|Mon 24th
08:55–09:05
|Roberto Cuccu
|ESSI2.8
|
Data Proximate Computation; Multi-cloud approach on European Weather Cloud and Amazon Web Services
|Mon 24th
09:55–10:05
|Armagan Karatosun
|ITS1.13 /AS5.2
|Emulating radiative transfer in a numerical weather prediction model
On-site oral presentation
|Mon 24th
08:35–08:45
|Matthew Chantry
|OS4.10
|Generating ocean initial condition for coupled forecasts through nudged NEMO experiments
On-site oral presentation
|Mon 24th
09:25–09:35
|Charles Pelletier
|CL2.2
|
Representation of tropical SST trends in ECMWF seasonal hindcasts and implications for recent ENSO forecasts
|Mon 24th
11:05–11:15
|Michael Mayer
|AS1.1
|
Recent progress and outlook for the ECMWF Integrated Forecasting System
|Mon 24th
14:00–14:20
|Gianpaolo Balsamo
|OS4.11
|Preliminary evaluation of the ECMWF 6th generation ocean and sea-ice reanalysis system (ORAS6)
On-site poster presentation
|Mon 24th
14:00–15:45
|Eric de Boisséson
|NP5.1
|
On the reliability of bivariate forecasts
|
Tues 25th
|Zied Ben Bouallegue
|NP5.1
|
Combining Bayesian Neural Networks with explainable AI techniques for trustworthy probabilistic post-processing
|Wed 26th
14:35–14:45
|Mariana Clare
|ESSI1.5
|Deep Learning for Verification of Earth's surfaces
On-site oral presentation
|
Wed 26th
|Margarita Choulga
|ESSI2.10
|
Wed/Thu 26/27th
|Jörn Hoffmann (co-convenor)
|ESSI2.10
|
Towards a digital twin of the Earth: ECMWF's effort to build a kilometre-scale Earth system model
|Wed 26th
16:35–16:45
|Benoît Vannière
|ESSI2.10
|
MultIO: Message-driven data routing for distributed Earth system models
|Thu 27th
8:30–10:15
|Domokos Sármány
|ESSI2.10
|
Polytope: Feature Extraction for Improved Access to Petabyte-Scale Datacubes
|Thu 27th
8:30–10:15
|Mathilde Leuridan
|ESSI2.10
|
Plume: A Plugin Mechanism for Numerical Weather Prediction Models
|Thu 27th
8:30–10:15
|Antonino Bonanni
|ESSI2.2
|
CADS 2.0: A FAIRest Data Store infrastructure blooming in a landscape of Data Spaces
|Wed 26th
9:30–9:40
|Angel Lopez Alos
|ESSI2.2
|
Towards the European Green Deal Data Space
|Wed 26th
8:30–8:40
|Sebastien Denvil (co-author)
|SPM7
|Green Deal Data Space
On-site splinter meeting
|Wed 26th
10:45–12:30
|Sebastien Denvil
|ESSI2.2
|
EO4EU - AI-augmented ecosystem for Earth Observation data accessibility with Extended reality User Interfaces for Service and data exploitation
|Thu 27th
08:00–19:00
|Vasileios Baousis
|SC3.16
|Meet the editors (1): how to write and revise your manuscript
|Wed 26th
10:45–12:30
|Florentine Weber (co-convenor)
|NP5.2
|
Coupled data assimilation for numerical weather prediction at ECMWF
|Wed 26th
17:20–17:30
|Patricia de Rosnay
|AS5.3
|Recent Developments in Numerical Earth System Modelling
Session
|Thu 27th
10:45–12:30, 14:00–15:45
|Christian Kühnlein (co-convenor)
|AS5.3
|
Storm- and eddy-resolving simulations with IFS-FESOM/NEMO at the kilometre scale
|Thu 27th
11:00–11:10
|Thomas Rackow
|CL5.5
|ERA5-Land: More than 7 decades of land surface consistency with timely updates
On-site oral presentation
|Thu 27th
14:13–14:15
|Joaquín Muñoz Sabater
|CL4.1
|Land–atmosphere interactions and climate extremes
Session
|Thu/Fri 27/28th
|Gianpaolo Balsamo (co-convenor)
|NH9.1
|
A global 30m bifurcating river network
|Fri 28th
15:15
|Michel Wortmann
|AS1.6
|A multiple gird approach for atmospheric composition-aware NWP forecasts with the ECMWF forecast system
On-site PICO presentation
|Fri 28th
16:27–16:29
|Johannes Flemming