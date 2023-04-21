ECMWF science on show at EGU 2023

ECMWF at EGU 2023

The annual General Assembly of the European Geosciences Union (EGU) is being held from 23 to 28 April 2023 in a hybrid format in Vienna (Austria) and online.

This event brings together geoscientists from all over the world covering all disciplines of the Earth, planetary, and space sciences. The full programme is available on the EGU23 website, and you can find out below when ECMWF staff are convening sessions, speaking or presenting posters.

Join our staff to hear about recent improvements in our Integrated Forecasting System (IFS) as well as progress in Earth system modelling, forecast post-processing and verification, and cloud computing. In a session convened with partners at ESA and EUMETSAT, we present work towards creating digital twins in the EU Destination Earth initiative, and we join discussions on the creation of ‘data spaces’ as part of the European Green Deal.

Session Presentation Date & time (CEST) ECMWF staff
ESSI2.8 HPC and cloud infrastructures in support of Earth Observation, Earth Modeling and community-driven Geoscience approach PANGEO 
Session

Mon 24th
08:30–12:30

 Vasileios Baousis, Umberto Modigliani (convenors)
ESSI2.8

European Weather Cloud: A community cloud tailored for big Earth modelling and EO data processing
On-site oral presentation

 Mon 24th
08:55–09:05		 Roberto Cuccu
ESSI2.8

Data Proximate Computation; Multi-cloud approach on European Weather Cloud and Amazon Web Services
Virtual presentation

 Mon 24th
09:55–10:05		 Armagan Karatosun
ITS1.13 /AS5.2 Emulating radiative transfer in a numerical weather prediction model 
On-site oral presentation		 Mon 24th
08:35–08:45		 Matthew Chantry
OS4.10 Generating ocean initial condition for coupled forecasts through nudged NEMO experiments 
On-site oral presentation		 Mon 24th
09:25–09:35		 Charles Pelletier
CL2.2

Representation of tropical SST trends in ECMWF seasonal hindcasts and implications for recent ENSO forecasts
On-site oral presentation

 Mon 24th
11:05–11:15		 Michael Mayer
AS1.1

Recent progress and outlook for the ECMWF Integrated Forecasting System
On-site oral presentation (solicited)

 Mon 24th
14:00–14:20		 Gianpaolo Balsamo
OS4.11 Preliminary evaluation of the ECMWF 6th generation ocean and sea-ice reanalysis system (ORAS6)
On-site poster presentation		 Mon 24th
14:00–15:45		 Eric de Boisséson
NP5.1

On the reliability of bivariate forecasts
On-site poster presentation

Tues 25th
14:00–15:45

 Zied Ben Bouallegue
NP5.1

Combining Bayesian Neural Networks with explainable AI techniques for trustworthy probabilistic post-processing
On-site oral presentation

 Wed 26th
14:35–14:45		 Mariana Clare
ESSI1.5 Deep Learning for Verification of Earth's surfaces
On-site oral presentation

Wed 26th 
14:4514:55

 Margarita Choulga
ESSI2.10

First steps towards Destination Earth
Session 

Wed/Thu 26/27th

 Jörn Hoffmann (co-convenor)
ESSI2.10

Towards a digital twin of the Earth: ECMWF's effort to build a kilometre-scale Earth system model
On-site oral presentation

 Wed 26th
16:35–16:45		 Benoît Vannière
ESSI2.10

MultIO: Message-driven data routing for distributed Earth system models
On-site poster presentation

 Thu 27th
8:30–10:15		 Domokos Sármány
ESSI2.10

Polytope: Feature Extraction for Improved Access to Petabyte-Scale Datacubes
On-site poster presentation

 Thu 27th
8:30–10:15		 Mathilde Leuridan
ESSI2.10

Plume: A Plugin Mechanism for Numerical Weather Prediction Models
On-site poster presentation

 Thu 27th
8:30–10:15		 Antonino Bonanni
ESSI2.2

CADS 2.0: A FAIRest Data Store infrastructure blooming in a landscape of Data Spaces
On-site oral presentation

 Wed 26th
9:30–9:40		 Angel Lopez Alos
ESSI2.2

Towards the European Green Deal Data Space
On-site oral presentation (session highlight)

 Wed 26th
8:30–8:40		 Sebastien Denvil (co-author)
SPM7 Green Deal Data Space
On-site splinter meeting		 Wed 26th
10:45–12:30		 Sebastien Denvil
ESSI2.2

EO4EU - AI-augmented ecosystem for Earth Observation data accessibility with Extended reality User Interfaces for Service and data exploitation
On-site poster presentation

 Thu 27th
08:00–19:00		 Vasileios Baousis
SC3.16 Meet the editors (1): how to write and revise your manuscript Wed 26th
10:45–12:30		 Florentine Weber (co-convenor)
NP5.2

Coupled data assimilation for numerical weather prediction at ECMWF
On-site oral presentation

 Wed 26th
17:20–17:30		 Patricia de Rosnay
AS5.3 Recent Developments in Numerical Earth System Modelling
Session		 Thu 27th
10:45–12:30, 14:00–15:45		 Christian Kühnlein (co-convenor)
AS5.3

Storm- and eddy-resolving simulations with IFS-FESOM/NEMO at the kilometre scale
On-site oral presentation (session highlight)

 Thu 27th
11:00–11:10		 Thomas Rackow
CL5.5 ERA5-Land: More than 7 decades of land surface consistency with timely updates 
On-site oral presentation		 Thu 27th
14:13–14:15		 Joaquín Muñoz Sabater
CL4.1 Land–atmosphere interactions and climate extremes
Session		 Thu/Fri 27/28th Gianpaolo Balsamo (co-convenor)
NH9.1

A global 30m bifurcating river network
On-site oral presentation

 Fri 28th
15:15		 Michel Wortmann
AS1.6 A multiple gird approach for atmospheric composition-aware NWP forecasts with the ECMWF forecast system
On-site PICO presentation		 Fri 28th
16:27–16:29		 Johannes Flemming