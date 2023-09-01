ECMWF at the EMS Annual Meeting 2023

Background image: ©gan chaonan/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This year’s Annual Meeting of the European Meteorological Society (EMS) takes place from 3 to 8 September 2023. The overview below shows when ECMWF staff are convening sessions, speaking or presenting posters.
Join us in Bratislava or online to hear the latest on topics including probabilistic forecasting, weather and climate modelling, open data and machine learning for numerical weather prediction. In an invited keynote, we will also present advances towards a better prediction of weather extremes in the EU Destination Earth initiative.
ECMWF sessions and presentations at EMS 2023
|Session
|Title & location
|Date &time (CEST)
|ECMWF staff
|OSA1.5
|
Session: Probabilistic and ensemble forecasting from short to seasonal time scales
Lecture room B1.04
|
Mon, 4 Sept.
09:00–13:00
|
Andrea Montani (convener), Fernando Prates (co-convener), Estíbaliz Gascón (chairperson)
|OSA1.5
|
Oral: Creating skillful and reliable probabilistic forecasts using machine learning
Lecture room B1.04
|
Mon, 4 Sept.
09:45–10:00
|
Mariana Clare
|OSA1.5
|
Oral: Post-processing ensemble forecasts using Ensemble Model Output Statistics (EMOS)
Lecture room B1.04
|
Mon, 4 Sept.
12:45–13:00
|
Ivana Aleksovska
|OSA1.1
|
Session: Forecasting, nowcasting and warning systems
Lecture room B1.05
|
Tue, 5 Sept.
09:00–16:00
|
Tim Hewson (convener)
|WS2
|
Workshop: NMHS communications workshop hosted by EUMETSAT, ECMWF and WMO
Rector's meeting room
|
Tue, 5 Sept.
09:00–17:00
|
Mike Morrissey (co-convener)
|WS2
|
Oral: The rise of machine learning in weather forecasting
Rector’s meeting room
|
Tue, 5 Sept.
15:10–15:40
|Florian Pappenberger
|UP3.6
|
Oral: How are observed point-rainfall climatologies represented by global models with different spatial resolutions? A comparative study.
Lecture room B1.04
|
Tue, 5 Sept.
12:30–12:45
|
Tim Hewson
|ES1.5
|
Session: Open Data – data, application development, impact
Lecture room B1.04
|
Tue, 5 Sept.
14:00–16:00
|
Emma Pidduck (co-convener)
|ES1.5
|
Poster: Progress on the implementation of the ECMWF Open Data roadmap and its challenges
Poster area 'Day room'
|
Authors available for questions: Tue, 5 Sept.
16:00–17:15
|
Ilaria Parodi, Maartje Kuilman
|OSAK.1
|
Keynote: Advances towards a better prediction of weather extremes in the Destination Earth initiative
Lecture room B1.02
|
Tue, 5 Sept.
17:30–18:00
|
Andrea Montani (convener), Estíbaliz Gascón (presenter)
|WS1.1
|
Workshop: Data demo: Analysis of drought and wildfires in Europe using Copernicus data – Session 1: Data discovery
Lecture room B1.09
|
Wed, 6 Sept.
13:00–14:00
|
Chris Stewart (convener)
|UP2.2
|
Session: Exploring the interfaces between meteorology and hydrology
Lecture room B1.04
|
Wed, 6 Sept.
14:00–15:30
|
Tim Hewson, Fatima Pillosu (conveners)
|UP2.2
|
Oral: Is it possible to identify flash flood risk areas with global model rainfall forecasts? A comparative study for the ECMWF ensemble – raw model versus a point-scale post-processed version.
Lecture room B1.04
|
Wed, 6 Sept.
15:15–15:30
|
Fatima Pillosu (lead author), Tim Hewson (presenter)
|OSA1.7
|
Session: Challenges in Weather and Climate Modelling: from model development via verification to operational
Lecture room B1.03
|
Wed, 6 Sept.
16:00–17:15
|
Estíbaliz Gascón (convener)
|OSA1.7
|
Oral: Estimating location errors in precipitation forecasts with the Wasserstein and Attribution distances
Lecture room B1.03
|
Wed, 6 Sept.
16:45–17:00
|
Llorenç Lledó
|OSA1.7
|
Oral: On the benefits of assimilating a denser set of geostationary clear-sky radiance
Lecture room B1.03
|
Wed, 6 Sept.
17:00–17:15
|
Josef Schröttle
|UP1.3
|
Oral: Towards a kilometre-scale Earth System Model to better predict extreme weather events: insights from the Destination Earth initiative's case studies.
Lecture room B1.05
|
Thu, 7 Sept.
15:45–16:00
|
Estíbaliz Gascón
|WS1.2
|
Workshop: Data demo: Analysis of drought and wildfires in Europe using Copernicus data – Session 2: Data analysis
Lecture room B1.09
|
Thu, 7 Sept.
13:00–14:00
|
Chris Stewart (convener)
|ES1.1
|
Session: National and international climate services: user engagement and governance
Lecture room B1.04
|
Fri, 8 Sept.
09:00–13:00
|
Carlo Buontempo, Freja Vamborg (conveners)
|OSA1.9
|
Oral: 2m Temperature Downscaling with Dynamic Lapse Rates
Lecture room B1.05
|
Fri, 8 Sept.
09:30–09:45
|
Tim Hewson
|UP3.1
|
Oral: A Record Breaking Extratropical Cyclone in 2022: A Sign of Climate Change?
Lecture room B1.02
|
Fri, 8 Sept.
11:00–11:15
|
Tim Hewson