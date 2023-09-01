ECMWF at the EMS Annual Meeting 2023

Share
ECMWF at EMS Annual Meeting 2023 news item graphic

Background image: ©gan chaonan/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This year’s Annual Meeting of the European Meteorological Society (EMS) takes place from 3 to 8 September 2023. The overview below shows when ECMWF staff are convening sessions, speaking or presenting posters.

Join us in Bratislava or online to hear the latest on topics including probabilistic forecasting, weather and climate modelling, open data and machine learning for numerical weather prediction. In an invited keynote, we will also present advances towards a better prediction of weather extremes in the EU Destination Earth initiative.

ECMWF sessions and presentations at EMS 2023

Session Title & location Date &time (CEST) ECMWF staff
OSA1.5

Session: Probabilistic and ensemble forecasting from short to seasonal time scales

Lecture room B1.04

Mon, 4 Sept.

09:00–13:00

Andrea Montani (convener), Fernando Prates (co-convener), Estíbaliz Gascón (chairperson)
OSA1.5

Oral: Creating skillful and reliable probabilistic forecasts using machine learning

Lecture room B1.04

Mon, 4 Sept.

09:45–10:00

Mariana Clare
OSA1.5

Oral: Post-processing ensemble forecasts using Ensemble Model Output Statistics (EMOS)

Lecture room B1.04

Mon, 4 Sept.

12:45–13:00

Ivana Aleksovska
OSA1.1

Session: Forecasting, nowcasting and warning systems

Lecture room B1.05

Tue, 5 Sept.

09:00–16:00

Tim Hewson (convener)
WS2

Workshop: NMHS communications workshop hosted by EUMETSAT, ECMWF and WMO

Rector's meeting room

Tue, 5 Sept.

09:00–17:00

Mike Morrissey (co-convener)
WS2

Oral: The rise of machine learning in weather forecasting 

Rector’s meeting room 

Tue, 5 Sept.

15:10–15:40

 Florian Pappenberger
UP3.6

Oral: How are observed point-rainfall climatologies represented by global models with different spatial resolutions? A comparative study.

Lecture room B1.04

Tue, 5 Sept.

12:30–12:45

Tim Hewson
ES1.5

Session: Open Data – data, application development, impact

Lecture room B1.04

Tue, 5 Sept.

14:00–16:00

Emma Pidduck (co-convener)
ES1.5

Poster: Progress on the implementation of the ECMWF Open Data roadmap and its challenges

Poster area 'Day room'

Authors available for questions: Tue, 5 Sept.

16:00–17:15

Ilaria Parodi, Maartje Kuilman
OSAK.1

Keynote: Advances towards a better prediction of weather extremes in the Destination Earth initiative

Lecture room B1.02

Tue, 5 Sept.

17:30–18:00

Andrea Montani (convener), Estíbaliz Gascón (presenter)
WS1.1

Workshop: Data demo: Analysis of drought and wildfires in Europe using Copernicus data – Session 1: Data discovery

Lecture room B1.09

Wed, 6 Sept.

13:00–14:00 

Chris Stewart (convener)
UP2.2

Session: Exploring the interfaces between meteorology and hydrology

Lecture room B1.04

Wed, 6 Sept.

14:00–15:30

Tim Hewson, Fatima Pillosu (conveners)
UP2.2

Oral: Is it possible to identify flash flood risk areas with global model rainfall forecasts? A comparative study for the ECMWF ensemble – raw model versus a point-scale post-processed version.

Lecture room B1.04

Wed, 6 Sept.

15:15–15:30

Fatima Pillosu (lead author), Tim Hewson (presenter)
OSA1.7

Session: Challenges in Weather and Climate Modelling: from model development via verification to operational

Lecture room B1.03

Wed, 6 Sept.

16:00–17:15

Estíbaliz Gascón (convener)
OSA1.7

Oral: Estimating location errors in precipitation forecasts with the Wasserstein and Attribution distances

Lecture room B1.03

Wed, 6 Sept.

16:45–17:00

Llorenç Lledó
OSA1.7

Oral: On the benefits of assimilating a denser set of geostationary clear-sky radiance

Lecture room B1.03

Wed, 6 Sept.

17:00–17:15

Josef Schröttle
UP1.3

Oral: Towards a kilometre-scale Earth System Model to better predict extreme weather events: insights from the Destination Earth initiative's case studies.

Lecture room B1.05

Thu, 7 Sept.

15:45–16:00

Estíbaliz Gascón
WS1.2

Workshop: Data demo: Analysis of drought and wildfires in Europe using Copernicus data – Session 2: Data analysis

Lecture room B1.09

Thu, 7 Sept.

13:00–14:00

Chris Stewart (convener)
ES1.1

Session: National and international climate services: user engagement and governance

Lecture room B1.04

Fri, 8 Sept.

09:00–13:00 

Carlo Buontempo, Freja Vamborg (conveners)
OSA1.9

Oral: 2m Temperature Downscaling with Dynamic Lapse Rates

Lecture room B1.05

Fri, 8 Sept.

09:30–09:45

Tim Hewson
UP3.1

Oral: A Record Breaking Extratropical Cyclone in 2022: A Sign of Climate Change?

Lecture room B1.02

Fri, 8 Sept.

11:00–11:15

Tim Hewson