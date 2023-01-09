ECMWF at the AMS Annual Meeting 2023

Graphic to represent ECMWF at AMS 2023

The 103rd American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting takes place from 8 to 12 January 2023 in Denver and online. The theme of this year’s meeting is ‘Data: Driving Science. Informing Decisions. Enriching Humanity’.

We are involved in a number of sessions throughout the event, speaking on topics including forecasting system improvements, ECMWF open data, user outreach and engagement, virtual training and events, how we relocated our Data Handling System to Italy, digital twins, and the work of the EU Copernicus services implemented by ECMWF.

On 9 January, ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier joins the heads of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the US National Weather Service (NWS) and representatives from Microsoft and Weathernews to explore how public–private engagement can unlock the potential of data and information.

Full details of ECMWF presentations are listed below.

Monday, 9 January

Presentation/sessionTimeECMWF staff
Panel discussion: Unlocking the potential of data and information: an invited leadership session on innovative approaches in public–private engagement8:30–10:00 MST/15:30–17:00 GMTFlorence Rabier
Oral presentation: Future-proofing the ECMWF data assimilation system9:45–10:00 MST/16:45–17:00 GMTTony McNally
Oral presentation: ECMWF forecast improvements and future perspectives11:30–11:45 MST/18:30–18:45 GMTFlorence Rabier
Oral presentation: Outreach and engagement activities at ECMWF11:45–12:00 MST/18:45-19:00 GMTBecky Hemingway
Oral presentation: Preparing for the data deluge – A Destination Earth strategy for petabyte-scale digital twins14:00–14:15 MST/21:00–21:15 GMTTiago Quintino
Oral presentation: Copernicus Services at ECMWF: A European operational response to environmental action and policies14:00–14:15 MST/21:00–21:15 GMTJean-Noël Thépaut

Tuesday, 10 January

Presentation/sessionTimeECMWF staff
Oral presentation: A journey towards open data and reproducible science11:00–11:15 MST/18:00–18:15 GMTSylvie Lamy-Thépaut
Panel discussion: Challenges and opportunities facing high-performance computing centers supporting weather, water, and climate
13:30–14:30 MST/20:30–21:30 GMTTiago Quintino
Oral presentation: ECMWF’s experiences in virtual training and events16:30–16:45 MST/23:30–23:45 GMTBecky Hemingway

 Wednesday, 11 January

Presentation/sessionTimeECMWF staff
Oral presentation: Near-real-time monitoring and forecasting of global and European air quality in the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service8:30–8:45 MST/15:30–15:45 GMTJean-Noël Thépaut (lead author Vincent-Henri Peuch)
Co-chair: International hazards: the World Meteorological Organization’s Global Early Warning Service Challenge10:45–12:00 MST/17:45–19:00 GMTBaudouin Raoult

 Thursday, 12 January

Presentation/sessionTimeECMWF staff
Oral presentation: The relocation of ECMWF’s multi-petabyte meteorological archive and data handling system9:15–9:30 MST/16:15–16:30 GMTManuel Fuentes
Oral presentation: Provision of ECMWF forecasts under an open data licence9:30–9:45 MST/16:30–16:45 GMTBaudouin Raoult
Oral presentation: The future of ECMWF open data – the challenges, progress and future plans11:45–12:00 MST/18:45–19:00 GMTEmma Pidduck
Panel discussion: Spectrum's critical role in weather and climate data: how do we move beyond regulatory conflicts to science-informed innovation?13:30–15:00 MST/20:30–22:00 GMTTony McNally
Oral presentation: Skill of medium-range forecast models using the same initial conditions14:30–14:45 MST/21:30–21:45 GMTLinus Magnusson

 

 