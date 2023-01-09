ECMWF at the AMS Annual Meeting 2023

The 103rd American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting takes place from 8 to 12 January 2023 in Denver and online. The theme of this year’s meeting is ‘Data: Driving Science. Informing Decisions. Enriching Humanity’.
We are involved in a number of sessions throughout the event, speaking on topics including forecasting system improvements, ECMWF open data, user outreach and engagement, virtual training and events, how we relocated our Data Handling System to Italy, digital twins, and the work of the EU Copernicus services implemented by ECMWF.
On 9 January, ECMWF Director-General Florence Rabier joins the heads of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the US National Weather Service (NWS) and representatives from Microsoft and Weathernews to explore how public–private engagement can unlock the potential of data and information.
Full details of ECMWF presentations are listed below.
Monday, 9 January
|Presentation/session
|Time
|ECMWF staff
|Panel discussion: Unlocking the potential of data and information: an invited leadership session on innovative approaches in public–private engagement
|8:30–10:00 MST/15:30–17:00 GMT
|Florence Rabier
|Oral presentation: Future-proofing the ECMWF data assimilation system
|9:45–10:00 MST/16:45–17:00 GMT
|Tony McNally
|Oral presentation: ECMWF forecast improvements and future perspectives
|11:30–11:45 MST/18:30–18:45 GMT
|Florence Rabier
|Oral presentation: Outreach and engagement activities at ECMWF
|11:45–12:00 MST/18:45-19:00 GMT
|Becky Hemingway
|Oral presentation: Preparing for the data deluge – A Destination Earth strategy for petabyte-scale digital twins
|14:00–14:15 MST/21:00–21:15 GMT
|Tiago Quintino
|Oral presentation: Copernicus Services at ECMWF: A European operational response to environmental action and policies
|14:00–14:15 MST/21:00–21:15 GMT
|Jean-Noël Thépaut
Tuesday, 10 January
|Presentation/session
|Time
|ECMWF staff
|Oral presentation: A journey towards open data and reproducible science
|11:00–11:15 MST/18:00–18:15 GMT
|Sylvie Lamy-Thépaut
|Panel discussion: Challenges and opportunities facing high-performance computing centers supporting weather, water, and climate
|13:30–14:30 MST/20:30–21:30 GMT
|Tiago Quintino
|Oral presentation: ECMWF’s experiences in virtual training and events
|16:30–16:45 MST/23:30–23:45 GMT
|Becky Hemingway
Wednesday, 11 January
|Presentation/session
|Time
|ECMWF staff
|Oral presentation: Near-real-time monitoring and forecasting of global and European air quality in the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service
|8:30–8:45 MST/15:30–15:45 GMT
|Jean-Noël Thépaut (lead author Vincent-Henri Peuch)
|Co-chair: International hazards: the World Meteorological Organization’s Global Early Warning Service Challenge
|10:45–12:00 MST/17:45–19:00 GMT
|Baudouin Raoult
Thursday, 12 January
|Presentation/session
|Time
|ECMWF staff
|Oral presentation: The relocation of ECMWF’s multi-petabyte meteorological archive and data handling system
|9:15–9:30 MST/16:15–16:30 GMT
|Manuel Fuentes
|Oral presentation: Provision of ECMWF forecasts under an open data licence
|9:30–9:45 MST/16:30–16:45 GMT
|Baudouin Raoult
|Oral presentation: The future of ECMWF open data – the challenges, progress and future plans
|11:45–12:00 MST/18:45–19:00 GMT
|Emma Pidduck
|Panel discussion: Spectrum's critical role in weather and climate data: how do we move beyond regulatory conflicts to science-informed innovation?
|13:30–15:00 MST/20:30–22:00 GMT
|Tony McNally
|Oral presentation: Skill of medium-range forecast models using the same initial conditions
|14:30–14:45 MST/21:30–21:45 GMT
|Linus Magnusson