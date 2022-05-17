ECMWF at the EGU General Assembly 2022

Background image © EGU, licensed under CC Attribution 4.0.

The annual General Assembly of the European Geosciences Union (EGU) is being held from 23 to 27 May 2022 in a hybrid format, both in Vienna (Austria) and online.

This is Europe’s largest geosciences event, with sessions covering all disciplines in the Earth, planetary and space sciences. The full programme is available on the EGU22 website, and you can find out below when ECMWF staff are convening sessions or speaking.

All presentations at the EGU22 will be in the format of ‘short orals’. They can be viewed either in-person or online.