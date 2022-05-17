ECMWF at the EGU General Assembly 2022

Background image © EGU, licensed under CC Attribution 4.0.
The annual General Assembly of the European Geosciences Union (EGU) is being held from 23 to 27 May 2022 in a hybrid format, both in Vienna (Austria) and online.
This is Europe’s largest geosciences event, with sessions covering all disciplines in the Earth, planetary and space sciences. The full programme is available on the EGU22 website, and you can find out below when ECMWF staff are convening sessions or speaking.
All presentations at the EGU22 will be in the format of ‘short orals’. They can be viewed either in-person or online.
|
Presentation/session
|
Date and time (CEST)
|
ECMWF staff
|
Improving NWP forecasts through the direct 4D-Var assimilation of space-borne cloud radar and lidar observations (virtual presentation)
|
Mon, 23 May
11:09–11:16
|
Mark Fielding
Marta Janiskova
|
Solicited talk: Recent and planned NWP developments at ECMWF (virtual presentation)
|
Mon, 23 May
11:37–11:47
|
Phil Browne
|
Co-convener of session CL4.1
|
Tue, 24 May
15:10–18:17
|
Gianpaolo Balsamo
|
Co-convener of session OS4.7:
Data assimilation techniques and applications in coastal and open seas
|
Wed, 25 May
10:20–11:50
|
Phil Browne
|
CliMetLab and Pangeo use case: Machine learning data pipeline for sub-seasonal to seasonal prediction (S2S) (on-site presentation)
|
Wed, 25 May
14:13–14:19
|
Florian Pinault
|
Co-convener of session HS6.1:
|
Thu, 26 May
13:20–16:34
|
Patricia de Rosnay
|
Offline models for statistical post-processing of surface weather variables (on-site presentation)
|
Thu, 26 May
15:31–15:38
|
Zied Ben Bouallegue
|
Lessons learned from developing a multi-model hydrometeorological forecasting system
|
Thu, 26 May
13:55-14:02
|
Fredrik Wetterhall
|
Convener of session AS1.4:
|
Fri, 27 May
08:30–11:02
|
Sam Hatfield
|
Co-conveners of session AS1.20: Subseasonal to seasonal prediction: processes and impacts
|
Fri, 27 May
08:30–11:45
|
Francesca Di Giuseppe
Frederic Vitart
|
Recent advances in the application and utility of subseasonal-to-seasonal predictions (Highlight)
|
Fri, 27 May
10:33–10:38
|
Fredrik Wetterhall
|
The skill of sub-seasonal hydrological prediction over Europe
|
Fri, 27 May
10:58–11:03
|
Francesca Di Giuseppe
|
Fri, 27 May
13:53–13:59
|
Margarita Choulga