How to get support from ECMWF

19 January 2021
The ECMWF Support Portal provides a single point of entry for users to request support and find relevant documentation.

It is accessed through the new Help & support page, which replaces the previous ‘Contact us’ form. From this page, users can:

  • Go to the ECMWF Support Portal
  • Check the status of our services
  • Contact the switchboard to raise an urgent operational issue that requires immediate action
  • Contact our press office

The Support Portal

The ECMWF Support Portal offers resources for users of ECMWF, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

A quick link enables users to display existing support requests, while a powerful centralised search provides access to relevant, existing documentation.

If users cannot find the answer to an issue or need to contact ECMWF, they can use a simple category selection tool to help refine the search, and if necessary, raise a ticket with our support teams.

More information and guidance are available in the Support Portal user documentation.