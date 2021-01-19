How to get support from ECMWF

Photo: anyaberkut/iStock/Getty Images Plus
The ECMWF Support Portal provides a single point of entry for users to request support and find relevant documentation.
It is accessed through the new Help & support page, which replaces the previous ‘Contact us’ form. From this page, users can:
- Go to the ECMWF Support Portal
- Check the status of our services
- Contact the switchboard to raise an urgent operational issue that requires immediate action
- Contact our press office
The Support Portal
The ECMWF Support Portal offers resources for users of ECMWF, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
A quick link enables users to display existing support requests, while a powerful centralised search provides access to relevant, existing documentation.
If users cannot find the answer to an issue or need to contact ECMWF, they can use a simple category selection tool to help refine the search, and if necessary, raise a ticket with our support teams.
More information and guidance are available in the Support Portal user documentation.