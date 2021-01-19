How to get support from ECMWF

Photo: anyaberkut/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The ECMWF Support Portal provides a single point of entry for users to request support and find relevant documentation.

It is accessed through the new Help & support page, which replaces the previous ‘Contact us’ form. From this page, users can:

Go to the ECMWF Support Portal

Check the status of our services

Contact the switchboard to raise an urgent operational issue that requires immediate action

Contact our press office

The Support Portal

The ECMWF Support Portal offers resources for users of ECMWF, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

A quick link enables users to display existing support requests, while a powerful centralised search provides access to relevant, existing documentation.

If users cannot find the answer to an issue or need to contact ECMWF, they can use a simple category selection tool to help refine the search, and if necessary, raise a ticket with our support teams.

More information and guidance are available in the Support Portal user documentation.