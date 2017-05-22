On the occasion of a bilateral working meeting in April 2017, Florence Rabier, ECMWF Director-General, and Pierre Bahurel, Mercator Ocean CEO, shared their views about their organisations’ respective missions and expertise and common commitments in the EU’s Copernicus Programme.

Could you remind us of ECMWF and Mercator Ocean’s respective roles and missions?

Florence Rabier: ECMWF was set up in 1975 as an intergovernmental organisation by a group of European nations with the purpose of improving Europe’s capability in medium-range numerical weather prediction (3 to 10 days typically). At a time when forecasts had little skill beyond one to two days, extending the range of useful forecasts up to 10 days was a tall order. Consequently, ECMWF’s role is defined by its Member States as addressing the research problems that no single nation can tackle on its own. In other words, ECMWF stands for scientific collaboration in numerical weather prediction. This is perfectly illustrated by its governance model, under which each of its 22 Member States is represented by two delegates. One of these has to be a representative of the respective national meteorological service (NMS). The NMSs are our chief partners and users of our forecasts.

Pierre Bahurel: Mercator Ocean was born 20 years later in 1995 in France to contribute to the international UN/IOC initiative for a Global Ocean Data Assimilation Experiment. A group of 30 or so scientists and oceanographers met and proposed to achieve a common goal within five years: the operational description and forecasting of the ocean, in the same way as a weather forecast! Mercator Ocean is now a leading centre for global ocean monitoring and forecasting, designing, developing and running forecasting systems based on numerical ocean modelling underpinned by ocean observations. We deliver a worldwide service providing three-dimensional digital information on the global ocean state. Mercator Ocean is a non-profit company owned by five major French institutions including Météo-France, and it is currently opening its shareholding and governance to its long-term European partners. In 2015, the European Commission selected Mercator Ocean to implement the Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service (CMEMS).

Are you similarly positioned in the international scientific landscape?

Pierre Bahurel: We are indeed internationally known for our respective scientific skills in the service of science and user communities. Mercator Ocean operates two expert operational services at an international level. The first one is the Mercator Ocean tailored service, adapted to any user worldwide, whether they are researchers, operators of public or commercial services, businesses or academics requiring regular or one-off ocean information or expertise in a specific area. The second one is the fully open and free Copernicus Marine Service, which offers information on the physical and biogeochemical state of the global ocean and six regional seas in Europe. To guarantee a state-of-the-art product portfolio, Mercator Ocean works with a solid network of expert producers, like ECMWF, engaged in the Copernicus Marine Service via calls for tender. So far we have close to 10,000 subscribers worldwide in fields such as Maritime Safety, Marine Resources, Coastal Environment and Weather, and Climate and Seasonal Forecasting.

Top left: Arctic Ocean sea-ice thickness (m); top right: Pacific Ocean sea-surface temperature (˚K); bottom left: Atlantic Ocean sea-surface salinity (psu); bottom right: Indian Ocean sea-surface currents (m/s). (Image: Mercator Ocean)

Florence Rabier: We share the ambition to push the boundaries of scientific research in our respective areas, and to transform scientific results into operations. What is more, ECMWF’s new Strategy emphasises the need for an Earth system approach to weather prediction, which means taking into account all relevant interactions between the atmosphere, the ocean, the land and other Earth system components. ECMWF also operates two Copernicus services, the Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the Climate Change Service (C3S). In addition, we contribute to the Emergency Management Service (EMS). There is thus plenty of scope for synergies with Mercator Ocean in the scientific arena.

Could you explain in simple terms why it is so important for weather and ocean scientists to work together?

Florence Rabier: The evolution of the atmosphere and the ocean are closely linked. The winds, solar radiation, and heat and freshwater exchange with the atmosphere drive the evolution of the ocean. Meanwhile, the ocean state affects the atmosphere on timescales from days to months, for example the evolution of tropical cyclones, weather systems over the Gulf Stream and El Niño, and on longer timescales, with heat storage and transport in the deep oceans. It is therefore important to consider the evolution of the two components of the Earth system together to capture the future evolution.

Pierre Bahurel: Coupled ocean–atmosphere models indeed play a central role in weather/seasonal forecasting and in modelling climate change. A basic indicator to track the development of El Niño events is the evolution of warm anomalies of sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

1992–2015 monthly mean sea-surface temperature anomaly (˚C) in the NINO3.4 region in the equatorial Pacific Ocean showing alternating El Niño (red colours) and La Niña (blue colours) events. (Image: Mercator Ocean)

In addition, even when the links between ocean and weather are less immediately applicable to issues such as marine ecosystems or air quality, and when ocean and weather organisations serve their own markets and users, the ocean and weather communities frequently use common infrastructures and share data, tools and expertise. Weather and ocean scientists are brothers in arms in the constant quest for a sustained effort to monitor and understand the Earth system and its different components.

Today, ECMWF and MO are partners in many respects. Could you give a few specific examples of this partnership?

Pierre Bahurel: Ocean and weather scientists work together. As a result, ECMWF and Mercator Ocean interact at many levels, from exchanging scientific information and working on common projects to progressing together on ocean–atmosphere coupling. Good quality atmospheric forcings are essential to drive Mercator Ocean and Copernicus Marine Service ocean models. ECMWF was involved at an early stage in the EU MyOcean projects (2009–2015) coordinated by Mercator Ocean that foreshadowed and prepared the ground for the Copernicus Marine Service. Today, ECMWF is working with Mercator Ocean to deliver ocean analysis following a call for tender. Finally, I also have to mention that ECMWF contributed to the first issue of the ‘OCEAN STATE REPORT’ of the Copernicus Marine Service, coordinated by Mercator Ocean and launched in March 2017.

Florence Rabier: I would like to add that Mercator Ocean was a partner in ERA-CLIM2, the collaborative project coordinated by ECMWF (2014–2016), which was meant to apply and extend current global reanalysis capabilities in Europe, to meet the challenging requirements for climate monitoring, climate research, and climate services. Mercator Ocean was in charge of sea-ice assimilation and carbon. The Copernicus Marine Service delivers data to ECMWF, such as sea-surface temperature, ocean sea ice and sea-level observations. For example, sea-level anomaly products of the Copernicus Marine Service are used for ECMWF’s operational ocean data assimilation, a crucial component of our Earth system approach.

Sea-level anomaly observation coverage. The map shows the coverage of sea-level anomaly observations in a daily near-real-time along-track multi-mission radar altimeter SLA product from CMEMS as used in the ECMWF ocean analysis system on 14 February 2017.

Future developments in ocean data assimilation and the coupled ocean–atmosphere assimilation approach will open up possibilities to use a wider range of ocean-related observations. Finally, Mercator Ocean and ECMWF are both partners in the AtlantOS H2020 project, paving the way towards a fully integrated Atlantic Ocean Observing System. The project is notably intended to improve international collaboration in the design, implementation and benefit sharing of the ocean observing system.

What added value does your collaboration provide for CAMS, C3S and CMEMS users?

Florence Rabier: Coordination between the Entrusted Entities in delivering Copernicus Services is crucial and features prominently in the technical annexes of our delegation agreements. This is true of CMEMS and C3S and to a lesser extent of CMEMS and CAMS. The added value is to be complementary, to fill potential gaps in terms of what is offered to users at the interface between the services, and importantly to avoid redundancies. One example is the generation of ECV (Essential Climate Variable) Products. For ocean variables, CMEMS will focus on real-time, high-resolution, multi-instrument products, while C3S will put the emphasis on long, stable, single-class sensor data records. Another example is ocean reanalysis, run at ECMWF to initialise our seasonal forecasting system (a direct contribution to C3S), which also contributes to the ocean reanalysis ensemble of CMEMS. There are also new joint initiatives at the interface between CMEMS and CAMS regarding deposition fluxes of nutrients in the ocean (from CAMS) and oceanic uptake of CO2 (from CMEMS). Our plan to cross-link products so that they become discoverable by the respective communities clearly provides added value to the Services. This may even go as far as incorporating some CMEMS products in C3S state-of-climate report cards.

Staff from ECMWF, CAMS, C3S, CMEMS and Mercator Ocean met at ECMWF in April 2017. Left to right: Juan Garces de Marcilla, Director of Copernicus Services at ECMWF; Richard Engelen, Deputy Head of CAMS; Dick Dee, Deputy Head of C3S; Florence Rabier, Director-General of ECMWF; Pierre Bahurel, Mercator Ocean CEO; Pierre-Yves Le Traon, Scientific Director Mercator Ocean; Jean-Noël Thépaut, Director of C3S; Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of CAMS.

Pierre Bahurel: I fully agree. The Copernicus programme’s main objective is to serve as many users as possible, to be useful to as many ecosystems as possible, whether they are based in the scientific, commercial, service or academic communities, while avoiding duplication. Each Copernicus Service knows how to address markets and needs, this is a matter of specific expertise, but each also perfectly knows how important it is to deliver data that complement the other Services, avoiding redundancies in portfolios and promoting interoperability and homogeneity of services and tools using European standards (e.g. INSPIRE). Our collaboration with ECMWF aims to and is achieving such an objective through various common projects and discussions between us, in particular in the field of climate change, as explained above. It is worth mentioning that Jean-Noël Thépaut, the Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service at ECMWF, is a member of the CMEMS Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee (STAC), composed of 12 independent internationally recognized scientific and technical experts. The Committee’s role is to assist Mercator Ocean in the definition of the CMEMS ‘service evolution’ strategy defining the key R&D activities required for the evolution of the service.

Do you also collaborate in the field of ‘big data’? Why?

Pierre Bahurel: The Copernicus portfolio (Space and Service components) as a whole holds huge volumes of data. We need to facilitate their use and avoid redundancy between the Copernicus Services. Mercator Ocean, ECMWF and EUMETSAT, with the support of the European Commission, are joining their forces and resources to undertake a common key project for the Copernicus Programme: the implementation of a cloud-based platform that will notably offer users a facility to run their own algorithms ‘next to the data’. This Data Information Access Service (DIAS) will allow ECMWF, EUMETSAT and Mercator Ocean to pool their expertise in many fields, such as data infrastructure, cloud services, data processing and user management.

Florence Rabier: Indeed, the DIAS project will allow the three partners to address one of the most important challenges they are currently facing: how to ensure that our users can benefit from the ever-growing volumes of data that are routinely produced. These volumes are becoming so large that it becomes impractical for users to download them and process them locally. As other disciplines and communities are facing a similar problem, solutions to tackle big data challenges have become more widely available, in particular thanks to cloud technologies. The DIAS project will also enable users to seamlessly access data from the three organisations, leading to the development of exiting new applications.

Could you explain why, within your respective fields of activity, co-opetition (i.e. collaboration between competitors rather than just competition) is the most appropriate and effective way to respond to your users’ needs? Could you give us a specific example?

Florence Rabier: Scientific expertise and computer resources are scarce. We should find better ways to exploit the potential we have rather than duplicating. However, experience shows that a bit of competition and diversity, when coupled with collaboration, tends to lead to healthy debates and positive outcomes. At ECMWF, our aim is to continue to develop a fully coupled Earth system approach which allows us to provide consistent atmosphere/wave/ocean fields with estimates of the confidence in our predictions provided by an ensemble approach. Another key aspect is the focus on the medium range. We produce forecasts up to 15 days twice a day and up to 46 days twice a week. These aspects are quite unique.

Pierre Bahurel: If co-opetition means working together in exploring knowledge and research for developing new products for the benefit of society at large, then yes, this is the way we work. Wave products are a pretty good example. Our respective portfolios in this area, based on common scientific expertise, can coexist by proposing different offers to different user communities. On the one hand, ECMWF's wave product offer focuses on fully coupled atmosphere–wave–ocean models with global high resolution, including an exhaustive and comprehensive set of deterministic and probabilistic parameters. ECMWF provides a premium paid-for service. On the other hand, the Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service’s wave product offer encompasses a larger spectrum of oceanic products originating from models, satellites and in situ observations. It provides a standard service via its open and free web portal to a large range of users: European and national agencies, scientists, businesses and the general public.

The future of the Copernicus programme and the Entrusted Entities will be decided in 2021. Do you share the same vision for Copernicus II?

Pierre Bahurel: To have a solid foundation, the Copernicus programme needs skilled and motivated human beings. It has taken many years and a long process to build such an outstanding and unrivalled European Earth Observation capability. We are proud to be part of this European Union endeavour and achievement. Copernicus Services will continue to develop a strong and unique capacity for offering reliable operational and expert services while addressing evolving market demand in a fast-moving societal, economic and environmental context. It is our collective responsibility to serve the EU and its member states so as to maintain their worldwide leadership in space-based science.

Florence Rabier: This is indeed work in progress, and we share the vision that Copernicus Services should not only provide data but also guidance, business knowledge and best practices to support users in generating their applications and making the most of Copernicus data and information products.