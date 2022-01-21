Winter 2021/22 Newsletter published

The winter 2021/22 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Heavy snowfall in Denmark and Sweden at the start of December

ECMWF’s support for the SEE-MHEWS-A project

ECMWF’s new data centre in Italy

Aviso: ECMWF’s data availability notification service

New Python data exploration functions in Metview

A PDF version and a web version of the Newsletter are available.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

Previous issues are available on the Newsletter publications page. On that page you can also subscribe to email alerts for Newsletters.