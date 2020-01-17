Winter 2019/20 Newsletter published

The winter 2019/20 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Challenges in forecasting Hurricane Lorenzo

Progress towards assimilating cloud radar and lidar observations

Recent developments in the automatic checking of Earth system observations

New products for the Global Flood Awareness System

Metview’s Python interface opens new possibilities

Unlocking the hidden value of machine data to improve ECMWF’s services

