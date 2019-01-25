Winter 2018/19 Newsletter published

The winter 2018/19 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

Predicting cold spells in Europe

Continuous data assimilation

A 50-member Ensemble of Data Assimilations

A new dynamical core option for the IFS

The new CAMS global reanalysis

