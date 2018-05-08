Three weeks left to sign up for physics–dynamics coupling workshop

Registration for a workshop on physics–dynamics coupling (PDC18) from 10 to 12 July 2018 at ECMWF remains open until 1 June.

The workshop will address challenges in coupling the growing number of Earth system processes represented in weather and climate models.

The ‘dynamics’ refers to atmospheric processes at a scale resolved by the model. They are described by partial differential equations called the ‘primitive equations’.

There is another set of smaller-scale processes in the atmosphere known as the ‘model physics’. They include radiation, clouds and turbulent motions. These processes are modelled separately by physical parametrizations.

All processes and their interactions contribute to the full model. A consistent, accurate and efficient coupling between the processes is essential in order to ensure the correct representation of all the feedback controlling the evolution of geophysical fluids.

The inclusion of Earth system components such as the ocean and sea ice in weather and climate models adds to the complexity.

The workshop aims to bring together the growing community of scientists who have an interest in discussing and improving process coupling in geophysical modelling.

For more details on the event and on how to register, please visit the Physics Dynamics Coupling (PDC18) workshop page.